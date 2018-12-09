

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall





Canadian and American families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty met at the border Saturday for a poignant remembrance ceremony honouring fallen soldiers from both countries.

Every year Canadian Silver Cross families meet with holders of the American Gold Star for an exchange of wreaths.

The annual memorial called Honouring Allied Remembering Together, or HART, started 11 years ago at a crossing between New Brunswick and Maine, which has grown to locations across Canada.

“We share in our loss, which only makes us stronger,” said Ken Stannix, father of Master Cpl. Christopher Stannix, a 24-year-old soldier in the Princess Louise Fusiliers.

Stannix, from New Brunswick, died in 2007 when the vehicle he was in was struck by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Pte. David Greenslade, 20 years old and also from New Brunswick, died in the same incident. Six Canadian soldiers were killed in what was one of Canada’s deadliest days in Afghanistan.

Greenslade’s parents Laurie and Donnie will lay the wreaths they received Saturday at their son’s grave and a park named in his honour.

"We come every year to be surrounded by people who have lost a loved one in war, they know exactly how we feel and we’re a blessing to each other,” Laurie told CTV News.

Saturday marked the start of Wreaths Across America, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., and at more than 1,400 locations across the States, ending on Saturday.

"It’s so special for us to be doing this together and to honour the fallen and I know there’s just going to be so many poignant moments as we make our way down to Arlington,” Gold Star wife Amy Moore said.