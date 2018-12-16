

CTVNews.ca Staff





According to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada, officials have been able to meet with Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians being detained in China.

Global Affairs Canada said Sunday that John McCallum, Canada's ambassador to China, had met with Spavor earlier in the day.

"Canada's consular officials continue to provide consular services to him and his family and will continue to seek further access to Mr. Spavor," the agency said in a statement.

On Friday, Canadian officials were only granted access to meet with Michael Kovrig, another Canadian being detained in China. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called their situations “very concerning.”.

Last Monday, Kovrig, a former diplomat in China, and Spavor, an entrepreneur who lived near the North Korean border, were taken into custody on suspicion of "engaging in activities that endanger the national security" of China.