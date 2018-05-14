Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 8:41AM EDT
KATHMANDU, Nepal -- An official in Nepal says a prominent Canadian aid worker has been arrested at his mountain villa and charged with sexually abusing children.
Central Investigation Bureau chief Pushkar Karki said Peter Dalglish was arrested at his home in April with two underage Nepalese boys after weeks of investigation. His case is being heard in Kavre, a town near Kathmandu. He faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted.
Dalglish has worked for decades for a number of humanitarian agencies, much of the time focusing on working children and street children.
Officials said Dalglish lured children from poor families with promises of education and trips, and then sexually abused them.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Costly cleanup starts in flooded areas of New Brunswick
- Nova Scotia sexual assault acquittal highlights challenges in the legal system: expert
- Cape Breton community mourns deaths of local fishermen
- Opponents of 60s Scoop settlement vow to not give up despite judge approving deal
- Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal