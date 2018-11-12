

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian woman who faced a possible 10-year prison sentence in northern Thailand for spray-painting an ancient wall has been released with a fine, her mother has told CTV News.

Brittney Schneider, 22, was arrested in mid-October after security footage showed two people spraying graffiti on a wall of The Pae Gate in the city of Chiang Mai.

Schneider and Furlong Lee, of England, were charged with vandalizing registered ancient artifacts, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $40,000.

Schneider’s mother, Tara Schneider, told CTV News late Monday that her daughter “is free.”

“I’m so happy this is over,” she said.

It’s not clear how much Schneider and Lee have been ordered to pay.

With files from The Canadian Press