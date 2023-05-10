Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
He announced the news at an event to unveil a new design for Canada's passport, which includes updated security features and colourful new pages.
Fraser says Canadians will be able to upload the necessary documents and passport photo on a secure government website.
Those applying for new passports, including children, will still need to go through the traditional application process with Service Canada.
Social Development Minister Karina Gould says the digital option is a result of the lessons learned last year when the department was swamped with passport applications, which led to long lines and even longer waits for people to get their documents.
She says the vast majority of applications the government receives are for new passports, but she expects a surge in passport renewals over the next year as the first 10-year passports issued in 2013 are set to expire.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
U.S. Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, has been indicted on charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied to Congress about his income and cheated his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
U.K. tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Harry
Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial Wednesday with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him in its reporting that warrants some compensation.
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Twitter
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was taken off the air by the network last month, says he will relaunch his show on Twitter 'soon.'
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling
As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Man killed in wrong-way collision involving tractor trailer on Highway 410
A 30-year-old driver is dead after a wrong-way collision early Wednesday morning in Brampton.
-
WestJet plane engine catches fire after landing at Toronto Pearson
The engine of a WestJet plane caught fire after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport Tuesday night, the company has confirmed.
-
Toronto school takes down Mother's Day message following criticism
Some parents in Toronto are calling out a school for posting what they claim was a 'harmful' and 'exclusionary' Mother's Day greeting.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Ottawa's south end
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in Ottawa's south end.
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
Barrie
-
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bradford
A 53-year-old Bradford man has died after a collision Tuesday afternoon.
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Caledon home destroyed after car crashes into garage, catches fire
Occupants of a Caledon home were able to escape without serious injuries after a car crashed into the house, caught fire, and caused a blaze that tore through the garage of the detached residence.
Kitchener
-
GRT union ratifies contract, bus service to resume Thursday
Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) workers, has ratified a new collective agreement, meaning the strike impacting buses is coming to an end.
-
Camping challenge planned for Victoria Park in Kitchener
Local groups are planning an overnight camp in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to raise awareness about the unhoused community.
-
TikToker compares Canadian real estate prices to private islands and castles
Not ready to shell out $1.8 million for a duplex in downtown Kitchener? Your money might be better spent on a cliff-top Swedish castle for nearly the same price, according to Canadian TikToker “Millennial Moron.”
London
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-Wide warrant
OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release. Duante Labonte is known to frequent London, Chatham, Windsor and the GTA.
-
Highbury Avenue road closure will cause delays
Commuters may want to change their route Wednesday if Highbury Avenue is part of your drive.
Windsor
-
Suspect wanted for alleged sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a sexual assault of a minor on Wyandotte Street.
-
Pelee Islander II back on the water
As previously reported, an unexpected technical problem kept the ferry dry-docked longer than anticipated. On May 12, the ferry will resume service departing from Leamington at 6 a.m.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-Wide warrant
OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release. Duante Labonte is known to frequent London, Chatham, Windsor and the GTA.
Montreal
-
Short-term rental crackdown: New Quebec bill sets $100K fine for illegal Airbnbs
Quebec has followed through on its promise to crack down short-term rentals and introduced a bill in the national assembly that would tighten the rules on platforms like Airbnb.
-
Health minister announces another plan to catch up on surgeries
Health Minister Christian Dube will announce another plan to catch up on surgeries on Wednesday.
-
Quebec moving forward with $30,000 pay increase for MNAs
The Quebec government will likely table a bill on Thursday approving a $30,000 a year increase for members of the national assembly. The pay bump was suggested by a committee looking into MNA's pay.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday after talks break down
Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.
-
Wildfire burns over 110 hectares in Nova Scotia’s Digby County
A wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia continues to burn but officials say it's no longer spreading.
-
Complaint filed about working conditions at Moncton school
A staff member at a school in Moncton, N.B., has filed a complaint with WorkSafeNB about working conditions inside the building.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba officers capture second escaped inmate; both in custody
The Manitoba RCMP has captured and arrested the second escaped inmate from The Pas Correctional Facility.
-
ESPN’s Anderson apologizes for mocking Whitecloud’s name
ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s last name to toilet paper the previous night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Calgary father struggling without provincial support for adult son with autism
A Calgary man says he has been left without answers from the province and is struggling financially to provide full-time care to his adult son, who is severely autistic.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
Edmonton
-
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
-
Yellowhead County lifts evacuation order for Evansburg, keeps it for Wildwood
Yellowhead County is ending an evacuation order for Evansburg Wednesday morning.
-
Boy, 11, seriously injured when he was hit by driver in Edmonton crosswalk
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a person driving a vehicle while riding his scooter in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mortgage broker deposits and withdraws millions into bank account prior to receivership
The owner of a B.C. mortgage company is facing several lawsuits from investors, accusing him of not repaying them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
-
B.C. teaching assistant told to quit OnlyFans or risk being fired
A Metro Vancouver education assistant has been ordered to “immediately cease” all online activity and remove all content from Instagram, TikTok and the adult subscription service OnlyFans.
Politics
-
China working to get Canadians 'at each other's throats': researcher
The managing director of a non-profit that tracks Chinese attempts to influence democracies around the world says Beijing wants to sow discord in western countries.
-
Canada keeps close-mouthed but a close eye on standoff over U.S. debt limit
Canada's federal government was watching closely and saying little Tuesday as a high-stakes race against the clock got underway in earnest at the White House, with the health of the global economy hanging in the balance.
-
'Utterly unjustifiable': Trudeau Foundation chair calls out 'attacks' against organization amid foreign interference allegations
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation board of directors chairperson Edward Johnson says the organization has been subjected to 'unwarranted and unfair attacks' amid foreign interference allegations.
Health
-
Should breast cancer screening start at age 40? Doctors, survivors call on Canada to follow U.S. lead
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
-
Britain: 1st babies born in country using DNA from 3 people
Britain's fertility regulator on Wednesday confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people, an effort to prevent the children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.
-
U.S. panel calls for breast cancer screening to start at age 40
Women at average risk for breast cancer should get screening mammograms every other year starting at age 40, according to a proposed guideline update from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), reflecting improved diagnostic technology and treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
Pinterest identifies 1,403% more child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming from Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
-
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
-
U.K. seeks closer ties with Canada in science, military and technology
Britain is seeking closer ties with Canada as it reshapes its foreign policy in the wake of its departure from the European Union.
Entertainment
-
Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
Jamala and the orchestra were supposed be on stage, but they are sheltering in a basement. Warnings of shelling and missile attacks had them below ground at the Kyiv Opera House instead of getting ready to perform for an audience.
-
U.K. tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Harry
Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial Wednesday with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him in its reporting that warrants some compensation.
-
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will return to CNN's airwaves on Wednesday, joining the network for a two-hour town hall event in early-voting New Hampshire a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago.
Business
-
Tim Hortons signs deal to start opening locations in South Korea later this year
Tim Hortons says the coffee and doughnut chain has signed a deal to open locations in South Korea starting later this year.
-
Disney board axed X-rated, liquor stores; forgot about jails
Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World's governing district, which at the time was controlled by Disney supporters, reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property.
-
Japan, South Korea partnership funds to go to chips, energy
Top business leaders from Japan and South Korea announced Wednesday they will use a fund meant to underscore the two countries' burgeoning ties to strengthen their co-operation in energy, industry and other sectors.
Lifestyle
-
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
-
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
-
Is your job ruining your sleep? If so, this may be why
Sleeping poorly due to job stress? That may be due to a lack of support from co-workers and higher-ups, a new study found.
Sports
-
ESPN anchor Anderson apologizes for mocking Vegas defenceman Whitecloud's name
ESPN 'SportsCenter' anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman's last name to toilet paper the previous night.
-
Oilers intend to tighten defence around their own net in Game 4 versus Golden Knights
Stoutness around their own crease is what the Edmonton Oilers want more of to even up their playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Female rugby ref Joy Neville to officiate at men's World Cup
A female referee has been included in the list of match officials for a men's Rugby World Cup for the first time. Joy Neville of Ireland was among a group of 26 match officials representing nine nations announced by World Rugby on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Toyota's profits rise as global chips supply crunch subsides
For the fiscal year ended in March, profit at Japan's top automaker fell 14% on-year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion). But it's forecasting profit to rise 5.2% for the current fiscal year to 2.58 trillion yen ($19 billion).
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.