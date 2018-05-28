

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police say they've identified a suspect in a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead and a 23-year-old woman in hospital.

Police say Abdifatah Osman of Ottawa was killed in the shooting Sunday evening.

Investigators say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Tristan Campbell of Ottawa.

They say Campbell is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say anyone who sees Campbell should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.