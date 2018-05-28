Canada-wide warrant issued in Ottawa shooting that left man dead, woman wounded
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Tristan Campbell of Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 4:44PM EDT
Ottawa police say they've identified a suspect in a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead and a 23-year-old woman in hospital.
Police say Abdifatah Osman of Ottawa was killed in the shooting Sunday evening.
Investigators say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Tristan Campbell of Ottawa.
They say Campbell is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say anyone who sees Campbell should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Via Rail cancels service between Sudbury and White River as CP Rail strike looms
- Racial profiling: The complications of shopping while black in Canada
- Bear's ice cream field trip prompts $500 fine for Alberta zoo
- Halifax's newest navy ship is Canada's oldest: HMCS Oriole joins Atlantic Fleet
- Canada-wide warrant issued in Ottawa shooting that left man dead, woman wounded