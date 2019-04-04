

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a third suspect wanted in connection with the alleged armed kidnapping of a Chinese student in the Toronto area last month.

On Thursday, York Regional Police identified 28-year-old Muzamil Addow of Toronto as the third suspect and urged him to surrender to police.

Addow is wanted on charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault and assault with a weapon. In a press release, police said additional suspects are still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two suspects have already been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 22-year-old Markham, Ont. man Wanzhen Lu on March 23.

One of those suspects is 37-year-old Abdullahi Adan. He is expected to appear for a bail hearing in a Newmarket, Ont. courtroom on Friday. He is facing four criminal charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

Co-accused Hashim Abdullahi, 33, from Brampton, Ont. will appear in court on Monday. He faces the same charges as Adan.

On Tuesday, CTV Toronto obtained court documents that allege Adan intended to demand a ransom for Lu. Police confirmed that a ransom demand had been made in the case, but they refused to say how much money was demanded or if it had been paid.

According to investigators, surveillance video from the underground parking garage of Lu’s condo building showed four men allegedly abduct the student on the evening of March 23.

Police said one of the suspects used a “conductive energy weapon” to shock the 22-year-old student when he resisted their attempts to grab him. Lu was then forced into a dark van that sped away.

Lu turned up alive three days later in Gravenhurst, Ont. which is 160 kilometres north of where he was allegedly taken. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

He has since been reunited with his family.