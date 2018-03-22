

CTVNews.ca Staff





Peel Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the second suspect in the case of an assault on a man with autism in Mississauga last week.

Police identified the second suspect as Parmvir (Parm) Singh Chahil, a 21 year-old man of no fixed address.

A video of the attack on March 13 shows the victim sitting at the bottom of a stairwell in a bus terminal putting on roller blades when three men approached from behind and proceed to punch and kick him.

Police say the man suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face.

A lawyer for another suspect in the attack says his client is not guilty, but will turn himself into police.

The third suspect has not been identified by authorities.