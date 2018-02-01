

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, N.D. - A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old Brampton, Ont., woman last Saturday.

Peel Region police say Hoden Said was found with "obvious signs of trauma" at a Brampton residence and died at the scene.

Investigators say Nicholas Anthony Young, a 46 year-old man with no fixed address, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is described as black, around five-foot-eight, with a stocky build and missing a portion or all of his wedding ring finger.

The homicide is Peel Region's fourth of the year.