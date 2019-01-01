Canada welcomes a new slate of New Year's Day babies
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 4:13PM EST
Families across Canada are welcoming some of the country's first babies of 2019.
In Montreal, the McGill University Health Centre says baby Mariella was born at 12:02 a.m.
A hospital network in east Toronto tweeted that baby Fatima was born at Scarborough General Hospital at the stroke of midnight.
Meanwhile, parents in Saskatoon and Regina welcomed babies at 1:55 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. respectively.
Notably, Saskatoon's first baby of the year, Alya, shares a birthday with her big brother Emery, who was the second baby born in the city in 2017.
In New Westminster, B.C., a baby boy was born at 12:01 a.m.
UNICEF has estimated that 999 babies would be born in Canada on New Year's Day on Jan. 1, 2019.
