

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian government is urging people to avoid all non-essential travel to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic due to the threat of a tropical storm gathering strength in the eastern Caribbean.

According to the travel advisories, Tropical Storm Dorian is “likely to become a hurricane” and will sweep through Puerto Rico on or around Aug. 27 and through the eastern part of Dominican Republic on or around Aug. 29.

The government warned the tropical storm is expected to bring “excessive rainfall” and “violent winds.” It may also cause flash flooding and landslides, which may disrupt local transportation, power, water and food supply, telecommunication networks, emergency services, and medical care.

For those who are already in the affected areas, the Canadian government recommended they exercise caution, monitor local news and weather reports, and follow the instructions of local authorities.

As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the tropical storm had reached maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h as it churns in the Caribbean Sea, approximately 665 kilometres southeast of Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Dorian is currently dumping heavy rains and gusty winds in the northern Windward Islands and southern Leeward Islands of the Caribbean, the center said.

The weather agency said a hurricane watch is currently in effect for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana. There were also tropical storm warnings for Martinique, Puerto Rico, and those same regions in Dominican Republic.

Earlier tropical storm warnings for St. Vincent and the Grenadines were discontinued by Tuesday morning, according to an updated NHC bulletin.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. The watch is typically issued 48 hours before the first occurrence of “tropical-storm-force winds,” the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The NHC said there was also a threat of winds and heavy rains later this week and into the weekend for Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Florida.

The Canadian government’s travel advisories for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic come a day after it issued a warning against all non-essential travel to St. Lucia. However, that advisory has since been lifted.