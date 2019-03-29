

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from the Associated Press





The federal government is warning Canadians in the U.K. to “exercise a high degree of caution” as Brexit protests intensify in London after a third “no deal” vote.

Global Affairs Canada upped the threat level Friday morning due to the “threat of terrorism,” according to its website.

“Acts of violence could occur as well as confrontations between demonstrators and security forces,” the agency wrote on Twitter. “Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and nearby underground stations.”

The warning comes following protests Thursday by thousands of demonstrators who support Britain’s proposed exit from the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal was rejected by parliament for a third time on Friday morning by lawmakers.

Plans for celebration Friday by Brexit supporters were abandoned and many took to the streets instead in protest as lawmakers voted. Demonstrators waved Union Jack flags and chanted “Bye-Bye EU.”

Britain has until April 12 to tell the EU whether it will extend the delay, cancel Brexit or go through without a deal.

#UnitedKingdom Demonstrations are expected to take place in London on March 29, 2019. Demonstrators will march in the Parliament’s vicinity, near the main government buildings on Whitehall and near Westminster Abbey. https://t.co/S7VST9WIkK 1/2 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) March 29, 2019