Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
With large crowds expected to gather in London for King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, the travel advisory cites “a threat of terrorism in Europe” and warns Canadians that “further attacks in the United Kingdom are likely.”
The advisory notes London is a frequent target, but attacks could occur elsewhere.
"In the United Kingdom, previous incidents have resulted in casualties. They include random violent incidents in public areas, such as knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions.“
Several recent terrorist attacks in London have targeted public spaces popular with tourists. In 2019, a man wearing a fake explosive vest fatally stabbed two people on the busy pedestrian and vehicle London Bridge. A similar attack in 2017 on the Westminster bridge left five people dead and 40 others wounded.
Islamic extremists were responsible for the 2017 van attack on a crowd of people outside a London mosque, that left one dead and 11 injured. Also in 2017, an explosion at a crowded subway station during rush hour injured 29 people.
Aside from the threat of terrorism, Canadians are advised to expect delays and disruptions while visiting the U.K. during the days leading up to the coronation and after, especially in the vicinity of Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Search continues for 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away during spring floods
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province.
Sudan evacuees 'went through hell' and Canada must help stop crisis: Joly in Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan told her they 'went through hell,' and she says Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomes 'curse-breaking' baby boy as team makes history
A Toronto Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomed his newborn son on the same night the team broke a long-standing curse, progressing to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in 19 years.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
-
Boston Pizza unofficially changes name for Leafs playoff run
Boston Pizza decided to unofficially change its name to ‘Auston Pizza’ after the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins were eliminated.
-
Toronto homeowner out nearly $10,000 in alleged roofing scam, 18-year-old charged
Toronto police have made an arrest in an alleged roofing scam that saw a homeowner handover nearly $10,000 to a fraudster.
Ottawa
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
-
Snoop Dogg plans to start youth hockey league along with Ottawa Senators bid
Rapper Snoop Dogg says he has plans to grow hockey in the U.S. if he becomes a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Eastern Ontario camp counsellor facing sex assault charges
Ontario Provincial Police have laid sexual assault charges against a 48-year-old former camp counsellor in eastern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Barrie police arrest man accused of crashing into parked car and grocery store theft
Police in Barrie arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a grocery store theft after receiving reports about a suspected impaired driver.
-
Barrie homeowners get a boost with Ontario's home heating incentive program
The Ontario government is investing a total of $8.2 million in the Clean Home Heating Initiative to help families keep energy costs down in more communities.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packing into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
Forensic pathologist testifies at Kitchener murder trial
The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Melinda Vasilije took the stand Tuesday morning as the trial of Ager Hasan continues into its third week.
London
-
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
-
Tractor stolen in Elgin County
Police said it was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401.
-
Kincardine, Ont. ‘Big Dig’ closes shoreline town’s main street until November
Kincardine, Ont.’s downtown is now a construction zone until November.
Windsor
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Suspected pipe bomb in east Windsor found to be 'inactive': Windsor police
Windsor police launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor Tuesday after finding what appeared to be a pipe bomb on the sidewalk.
-
Police seek five suspects after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are searching for five suspects in connection to a stabbing downtown.
Montreal
-
Search continues for 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away during spring floods
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
Atlantic
-
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
-
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
'There was something in the atmosphere': Gordon Lightfoot's last ever show played in Winnipeg
Gordon Lightfoot fans who attended the iconic folk singer’s concert at Club Regent Event Centre last October didn’t know they had witnessed history.
-
City unveils new design for Henderson Highway improvement project, asking for feedback
Winnipeggers are being asked to review and comment on a new design of north Henderson Highway.
-
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
Calgary
-
Olds, Alta., man charged in luring, abduction and sexual assault of Edmonton teen
Mounties in central Alberta have arrested a 34-year-old man from Olds and located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Edmonton last month.
-
Calgary introducing washroom attendants at 2 downtown bathrooms
The City of Calgary has unveiled plans to have an attendant in place at two downtown washrooms in an effort to make them safer for users.
-
Cocaine intercepted: Calgary-bound drug shipment stopped at the border
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP stopped a shipment of 30 kilograms of cocaine they say was destined for Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Olds, Alta., man charged in luring, abduction and sexual assault of Edmonton teen
Mounties in central Alberta have arrested a 34-year-old man from Olds and located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Edmonton last month.
-
Part of Yellowhead County evacuation order lifted at noon
An evacuation order for some Parkland County residents ended Tuesday at noon and Highway 16 was opened for them to go home.
-
Oilers' offence, Knights' balance headline second-round playoff clash
The first ever playoff confrontation between the Oilers and Golden Knights pits Edmonton's explosive offence against one of the best two-way teams in the NHL.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP search for missing 10-year-old with 'limited' communication skills
A 10-year-old boy who police say has limited communication skills went missing in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
-
Man, 25, suspected of fatally stabbing 19-year-old outside Vancouver nightclub arrested and charged
Nearly a year after a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in South Vancouver, police say they’ve arrested and charged his suspected killer.
-
'Breathing easier': Vancouver man plans to pay mortgage with $500K lotto win
When a Vancouver man checked his lotto ticket and learned he won a large jackpot recently, he says he literally couldn’t believe his luck.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ex-CEO of Trudeau Foundation Morris Rosenberg testifying at House committee
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg is testifying on foreign interference at the House ethics committee.
-
Liberals defend revised attempt to amend gun bill to ban future assault-style firearms
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is defending his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the new proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not 'invented out of thin air.'
-
Sudan evacuees 'went through hell' and Canada must help stop crisis: Joly in Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan told her they 'went through hell,' and she says Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Health
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Over 5,000 tons of dangerous fumes escaped from consumer products, study finds
Volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, are liquids or solids used in consumer products that turn into gas when exposed to air and sunlight. Shampoo, body lotion, dishwashing soap, caulking compounds, room deodorizers, household cleaners, paint removers, flooring, carpet and pressed-wood products are just a few of the thousands of consumer items that may contain these chemicals.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writer David West Read nabs Tony nomination for '& Juliet'
Canadian writer David West Read was nominated Tuesday for a Tony Award for authoring "& Juliet," a jukebox musical that frames a collection of Max Martin's pop megahits.
-
How will TV shows be affected by the Hollywood writers strike?
Thousands of Hollywood film and television writers will go on strike starting Tuesday, an action that will disrupt TV production. How will the walkout by the Writers Guild of America's affect viewers' favourite TV shows and movies?
-
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Business
-
Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago
Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$277 million, up from US$270 million a year earlier, as its revenue also climbed higher.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Vancouver's April home sales show 16.5% annual dip, board predicts a comeback soon
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
-
For healthy plants, test your garden's soil for pH level
Healthy plants are the most critical component of a thriving garden. And one of the best ways to keep them that way is to make sure your soil's pH level suits their needs.
-
These are Canada's 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother's Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
Sports
-
Snoop Dogg plans to start youth hockey league along with Ottawa Senators bid
Rapper Snoop Dogg says he has plans to grow hockey in the U.S. if he becomes a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomes 'curse-breaking' baby boy as team makes history
A Toronto Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomed his newborn son on the same night the team broke a long-standing curse, progressing to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in 19 years.
-
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were 'three of us' on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.
Autos
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.