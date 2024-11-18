Canada-U.S. border crossing times are changing. Here's the new schedule

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will adjust the opening hours of crossing points across the country as of 12:01 local time on Jan. 6.
The changes, which were determined “in collaboration” with the U.S., “will enhance overall security for both countries.”
“It will allow the CBSA to use its resources more efficiently by deploying officers at busier ports of entry,” the agency wrote in a news release.
“Almost all of these ports of entry are processing an average of two or less cars or commercial trucks per hour during the hours that will no longer be in operation, and travellers have an alternative border crossing option within a 100 km radius.”
Updated crossing times
All times are local. All hours will be in place for seven days a week, unless otherwise indicated.
Alberta
Del Bonita: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
British Columbia
Cascade: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nelway: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Manitoba
Cartwright: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Coulter: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for travellers. Commercial crossing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except weekends and holidays
Crystal City: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Goodlands: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gretna: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lena: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for travellers. Commercial crossing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except weekends and holidays
Piney: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Snowflake: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
South Junction: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tolstoi: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Windygates: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winkle: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Quebec
Chartierville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Clarenceville: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Frelighsburg: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Herdman: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hereford Road: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Highwater: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lacolle Route 221: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lacolle Route 223: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Noyan: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Trout River: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Brunswick
Bloomfield: For travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays); for commercial: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)
Gillespie Portage: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fosterville: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the last Monday of May to first Monday of September; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year.
St. Croix: For travellers: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Commercial crossing hours are, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except weekends.
Saskatchewan
Carievale: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of the year.
Estevan Highway: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of the year.
Monchy: For travellers: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, from the second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year. Commercial hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, from the second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the remainder of the year
Northgate: For travellers: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., from the second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the remainder of the year. Commercial crossing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, from the second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the remainder of the year
Oungre: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of the year
West Poplar River: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from the second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the remainder of the year. Commercial crossing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, from the second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the remainder of the year