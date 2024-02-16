Canada

    • Canada, U.K., and U.S. 'deeply concerned' about foreign information manipulation

    Share
    LONDON -

    Canada, Britain and the United States remain "deeply concerned" about foreign information manipulation and other actions aimed at undermining democracies and human rights globally, the three Western countries said in a joint statement.

    "The time is now for a collective approach to the foreign information manipulation threat that builds a coalition of like-minded countries committed to strengthening resilience and response to information manipulation," said the statement released by the British government.

    Major world powers are increasingly worried about the spread of misinformation through social media platforms that are harder to contain, especially in a year where countries making up over 60 per cent of global economic output, including the U.S., Britain and India, are due to hold elections.

    The countries behind Friday's joint statement endorsed a framework on countering foreign state information, published by the United States in January, and said they intended to use it to build resilience in partner countries.

    "Given the borderless nature of information manipulation, we call on all like-minded countries committed to the rules-based order to work together to identify and counter this threat," the statement said.

    "Securing the integrity of the global information ecosystem is central to popular confidence in governance institutions and processes, trust in elected leaders, and the preservation of democracy."

    ---------

    Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, writing by Muvija M, editing by William James

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News