Canada to suspend direct development assistance to Niger's government following coup
Canada announced on Saturday it will stop its direct financial assistance to the Government of Niger after a military coup in the West African country.
Canada’s financial assistance was expected to reach an annual budget of $10 million per year by 2026. Between 2021-2022, it distributed $2.71 million.
“In the current context, it would be impossible to maintain direct support to the Government of Niger while ensuring an effective and intentional use of funds," Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.
The suspension in aid affects direct budgetary support to Niger's government. However, Canada plans to continue supplying health, education, economic and gender equality assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable population in Niger.
Global Affairs said the coup d'état, which started on July 26, undermines the rule of law and threatens the democracy in the country as a fraction of the military claims to have overthrown democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum.
“We call on those responsible for the coup to release President Bazoum and his family and restore the democratically elected government,” Global Affairs said in the statement.
So far, 269 people have officially registered in Ottawa's database of citizens abroad as being in Niger.
While some countries have begun the process of evacuating their citizens from Niger, the federal government said on Wednesday there were no plans to do the same.
Global Affairs advises any Canadians abroad in need of emergency consular assistance to contact the Embassy of Canada in Bamako, Mali at 223-44-98-04-50 or the emergency watch and response centre at 1-613-996-8885. Canadians can also send an email to sos@international.gc.ca or bmakoCS@international.gc.ca.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada to suspend direct development assistance to Niger's government following coup
Canada announced on Saturday it will stop its direct financial assistance to the Government of Niger after a military coup in the West African country.
Tens of thousands of Canadians taking advantage of the new First Home Savings Account: RBC
The Royal Bank of Canada says it has seen a 'phenomenal early uptake' in the First Home Savings Account, a new program where prospective homebuyers can start saving and investing for a down payment tax-free.
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day
Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day.
Police say man faces assault charge in alleged scuffle with P.E.I. cabinet minister
Charlottetown police say a 62-year-old man faces an assault charge in connection with a July 19 incident with a P.E.I. cabinet minister at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Toronto
-
Man found shot near Toronto's waterfront taken to hospital with critical injuries
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found shot near the waterfront.
-
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
-
Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade takes over streets
The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, takes place on Saturday in Toronto’s west end.
Ottawa
-
Holiday weekend crowds a boost for Ottawa's tourism sector
The Colonel By Day long weekend is a boost for Ottawa's tourism sector, as travellers visit the capital for the Ottawa International Busker Festival, the Casino du Lac Leamy fireworks festival and other events.
-
Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash in La Peche, Que.
Emergency crews responded to a field on chemin des Erables in La Peche, Que. just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a plane crash.
-
An EF0 tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project said Saturday morning that the twister that damaged homes and trees in the Findlay Creek area on Thursday was an EF0 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h.
Barrie
-
Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
-
Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge
Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.
-
South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.
Kitchener
-
'Pretty scary,' Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
A suspect was arrested in Brussels, Ont. after a lengthy standoff with police.
-
RSV vaccine approved for people aged 60 and older: Health Canada
Health Canada has approved a new vaccine for seniors that could help prevent the severe consequences of a common, but sometimes serious illness.
-
Police investigate reports of a suspicious male in Wellesley Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports from last month about a suspicious person in Wellesley Township.
London
-
Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
'Golf is for everybody'; Golf Canada program helps kids from different backgrounds play the sport
"I like it cause it can go far," says Lee, eight, who was taking part in the First Tee Ontario (FTO) golf clinic Saturday at East Park Golf in London, Ont.
-
Tenants describe ‘horrific’ conditions in two apartment buildings in London, Ont.
“Horrific levels of disrepair.” That’s how members of ACORN are describing the living conditions of some apartment buildings in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
A dumpster and vehicle fire forced the closure of Tecumseh Road East Saturday
Around 5:40 on Saturday night, Windsor Fire was called to the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire
-
‘Take your time’: OPP urge safety this holiday long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers and boaters that they will be out in full force this Civic Holiday long weekend.
-
‘Small but mighty community’ gathers for Hogs for Hospice charity event
Leamington Hogs for Hospice weekend continues with thousands of motorcyclists and their bikes revving through the region.
Montreal
-
The price of 'cool:' Wellington St. real estate is heating up fast
Montreal’s Wellington St. has seen a serious spike in popularity in recent years. Long-time vendors and renters say the real estate market is heating up, and for some, that’s bad news for the spirit of the street. “This is nothing new. I saw this in the 1990’s on Saint-Laurent Blvd.,” said Sterling Downey, Verdun’s city councillor.
-
Montreal girl still recovering from dog bite, mother asking the city to change its bylaws
A young girl in Montreal’s Lasalle borough is still recovering from a late-may dog bite on her face, requiring 20 stiches. Seven-year-old Athena Lafferty-Costley was playing in her neighbour’s yard with other kids when it happened, back on May 21. Her mother, Megan, says she hasn’t stepped foot in her backyard since.
-
Hit with delays and possible lightning, it was an eventful first week for the REM
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
-
A new offload room Cape Breton hospital helping clear-up the backlog of ambulances
Ambulances waiting outside the island's largest hospital is a common sight. Line-ups and long wait-times for paramedics has been the norm, but that is changing, at least in Sydney.
Winnipeg
-
'Very fast times': Athletes race up Winnipeg skyscraper at World Police and Fire Games
Hundreds of athletes raced the top of Winnipeg's newest skyscraper Saturday as the World Police and Fire Games come to a close this weekend.
-
Winnipeg's 20th homicide victim found stabbed in back alley: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year.
-
‘The big thing is prices’: The impact of inflation on fashion
A hair salon best known for their colourful dye jobs has noticed a drop in requests.
Calgary
-
Child in hospital after being struck by vehicle in northeast
A Calgary child is in hospital after a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle Saturday in northeast Calgary.
-
Medical lab testing expands in Calgary as long waits persist
A new initiative to clear the backlog of medical test appointments in Calgary kicked off on Saturday.
-
Calgary family exhausting all options in recovery effort of missing kayaker presumed drowned in the Okanagan
A 26-year-old Calgary man living in Vernon, B.C. is presumed drowned after he became separated from his friends while kayaking last month.
Edmonton
-
'It's impacting everybody': Edmonton police chief talks about growing violence in the city
The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May.
-
110-year-old Alberta Open tennis tournament sees upswing in the sport
One of Canada's oldest tennis tournaments brought together hundreds of players in Edmonton over the Heritage Day long weekend.
-
Edmonton queer and trans clinic rolls out mobile drug testing at local music festival
A new drug-testing program in Edmonton aims to save lives in the queer community, but it’s available for anyone.
Vancouver
-
B.C. high school football community rallies around top quarterback who broke his neck jumping in lake
A 16-year-old football star was visiting family in Kelowna on Wednesday when he was seriously injured in a freak accident. Now his teammates are standing by his side while he recovers.
-
Traffic sweeps B.C. on long weekend
Traffic and congestion swept across B.C. Saturday as the long weekend kicked off.
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Politics
-
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
-
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
A half-century ago, the nation's top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that had led to weeks of silence.
Entertainment
-
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
A renowned opera singer and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.
-
'The Office' star Leslie David Baker will return Kickstarter money to fans who tried to get his spinoff to air
Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on 'The Office,' is returning Kickstarter money to supporters who tried to get his 'Stanley' spinoff up and running.
-
Tina Knowles addresses Beyonce's alleged Lizzo snub
Tina Knowles has appeared to refute the theory that her daughter Beyoncé dropped mentioning Lizzo on tour because of a lawsuit.
Business
-
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Tens of thousands of Canadians taking advantage of the new First Home Savings Account: RBC
The Royal Bank of Canada says it has seen a 'phenomenal early uptake' in the First Home Savings Account, a new program where prospective homebuyers can start saving and investing for a down payment tax-free.
Lifestyle
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Sports
-
Simone Biles set to return to competitive gymnastics after two-year absence
Seven-time Olympic medallist Simone Biles is due to return to competitive gymnastics on Saturday for the first time since pulling out of several events at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
-
Canada beats France to win gold in 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague
Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe had 15 points and five rebounds as Canada beat France 20-17 to capture gold in a 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague.
-
Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world's highest 14 peaks in 92 days
A Norwegian who just became the fastest climber to scale all the world's 14 highest mountains announced she was retiring from climbing high peaks on Saturday upon her return to Nepal.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.