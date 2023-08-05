Canada to suspend direct development assistance to Niger's government following coup

Canada announced on Saturday it will stop its direct financial assistance to the Government of Niger after a military coup in the West African country.

Canada’s financial assistance was expected to reach an annual budget of $10 million per year by 2026. Between 2021-2022, it distributed $2.71 million.

“In the current context, it would be impossible to maintain direct support to the Government of Niger while ensuring an effective and intentional use of funds," Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

The suspension in aid affects direct budgetary support to Niger's government. However, Canada plans to continue supplying health, education, economic and gender equality assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable population in Niger.

Global Affairs said the coup d'état, which started on July 26, undermines the rule of law and threatens the democracy in the country as a fraction of the military claims to have overthrown democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

“We call on those responsible for the coup to release President Bazoum and his family and restore the democratically elected government,” Global Affairs said in the statement.

So far, 269 people have officially registered in Ottawa's database of citizens abroad as being in Niger.

While some countries have begun the process of evacuating their citizens from Niger, the federal government said on Wednesday there were no plans to do the same.

Global Affairs advises any Canadians abroad in need of emergency consular assistance to contact the Embassy of Canada in Bamako, Mali at 223-44-98-04-50 or the emergency watch and response centre at 1-613-996-8885. Canadians can also send an email to sos@international.gc.ca or bmakoCS@international.gc.ca.