Canada to send $3.5M to support Cyclone Idai relief efforts
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 11:12AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 23, 2019 12:21PM EDT
The Canadian government is sending $3.5 million to assist in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the wake of Cyclone Idai in southern Africa.
Global Affairs Canada made the announcement on Saturday morning, stating that money will be used to support humanitarian organizations responding to the worst-hit places in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.
“Canada is providing life-saving humanitarian assistance as Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe deal with the impact of this horrific tropical cyclone. Canada’s assistance, provided through trusted humanitarian partners, will help meet the immediate needs of vulnerable communities in all three countries,” Minister of International Development Maryam Monsef said in a statement.
The death toll following Cyclone Idai is more than 600 and could increase further as flood waters recede, aid workers say.
It’s estimated that two million people have been impacted by the cyclone.
With files from The Associated Press
