Canada to replace passports lost or damaged from wildfires for free
Amid what’s being called Canada’s worst wildfire season of the century, the federal government is extending free document replacements to those impacted by the blazes.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced in a press release Tuesday that the government will aid Canadians citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents who need to replace vital documents or to extend or restore their status in Canada.
According to the press release, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will replace lost, damaged, destroyed, or inaccessible documents due to the wildfires. This includes permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports and other travel documents.
"These new measures will make it easier for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents to replace lost documents," said Fraser in a press release.
International students, temporary foreign workers, and other visitors impacted by wildfires whose status expires Sept. 30, 2023, will be eligible to apply to restore or extend their Canadian status for free.
"They will also help make sure temporary residents are not unduly penalized and are there to help rebuild our communities," added Fraser.
Temporary workers who are unable to work because of closed work sites can extend their status until their workplace reopens. International students can also extend their study permits if their classes are delayed or cancelled to finish their studies without penalty.
These measures will be in effect until Sept. 30, 2023, IRCC says.
More than 47,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year, with 431 wildfires currently burning across multiple provinces in Canada.
With files from The Canadian Press
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
Canadian-founded Instant Brands, makers of Instant Pot and Pyrex, files for bankruptcy
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex kitchenware and the Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy partner Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Cormac McCarthy, dark genius of American literature, dead at 89
Cormac McCarthy, whose nihilistic and violent tales of the American frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds led to awards, movie adaptations and sleepless nights for his enthralled and appalled readers, died on Tuesday at the age of 89.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has officially registered to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Man convicted of Ontario toddler's death exonerated in top court nearly 30 years later
Nearly three decades after being convicted of killing his partner’s toddler, Bernard Doyle has won the legal battle to clear his name.
-
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Liberty Village: police
A homicide investigation is underway in Toronto's Liberty Village after a man was found dead in the area last week.
'Ball is rolling' on plans for new police station in ByWard Market, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service is working on plans to set up a neighbourhood operations centre for police and social services in the ByWard Market, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
Here is what we know about the new Senators ownership
Senators Sports and Entertainment announced it has entered into an agreement with a group run by Michael Andlauer to purchase 90 per cent of the Senators. The new group includes several Ottawa residents.
Former Barrie fast-food manager pleads guilty to sex assault of 6 victims
A former fast-food manager in Barrie has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of six victims, including four minors.
-
Parliament Hill flags find new life in Simcoe County and Muskoka
Hundreds of flags once flown at Parliament Hill are now in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Retired military pilot from Barrie celebrates winning lottery
A retired military pilot from Barrie has been playing the lottery for a long time and said he was shocked by his big win.
Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside
A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.
-
'Just super excited for him:' Locals celebrate Kitchener's Jamal Murray
After defeating the Miami Heat in five games, Kitchener’s Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions.
-
18-year-old clocked going 198km/h on Highway 8: OPP
An 18-year-old has been charged with stunt driver after OPP say they clocked him travelling nearly double the speed limit on Highway 8.
Tornado warning issued for Oxford-Brant
A tornado warning has been issued for Oxford-Brant Tuesday evening, while a weather advisory remains in effect for parts of the region that conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds Tuesday evening.
-
Fire captain assaulted during response call in north London, Ont.
A London Fire Department captain was assaulted by an unruly tenant during an overnight call Tuesday. Crews responded to alarms ringing at 1182 Adelaide St. N. just before 2 a.m., and 10 minutes later, the captain was heard on radio requesting help from the London Police Service.
-
'Living conditions bordered on inhumane': RCMP release charges in human trafficking ring
According to RCMP, the investigation started in early 2023 and involved the London Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions early Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada.
-
UPDATED | Weapons, uttering threats charges laid after lengthy police stand-off
A Windsor man has been arrested after allegedly using both a knife and an axe to threaten his neighbour, police said.
-
Windsor police arrest man in stabbing on Glengarry Ave
A 48-year-old Windsor man has been charged in connection to a stabbing downtown Monday night.
Que. mother says her daughter is being bullied at school because she's Black
A mother from Saint-Hyacinthe alleges her 13-year-old daughter is being bullied in school because she is Black, and that the school and its service centre have not done enough to stop it.
-
Montreal hospital bridges cancer and birth centres to unite family through father's treatment
Newborn babies are not often seen an adult oncology ward. However, it's been a regular occurrence for the last three weeks at the MUHC, where a baby is living at the hospital with her parents while her father fights a rare and aggressive cancer. The young child’s name is Nika, and she's been lovingly nicknamed “the D-10 baby” after the adult oncology floor where she has lived all 22 days of her life.
-
'Major crisis': Québec reaches out to retired doctors to fill jobs in long term care homes
Citing "a major crisis" in residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs), Quebec is calling on retired physicians in the Greater Montreal area to step up to the plate.
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Atlantic premiers brace for carbon tax hike in July
In the aftermath of concerns expressed by Atlantic Canada’s premiers, suggesting this region could take a bigger financial hit from the carbon tax compared to the rest of the country, Robert Huish said, “The premiers are correct.”
-
Police say 2017 disappearance of Cape Breton woman being treated as a homicide
Police in Cape Breton say they are now treating the 2017 disappearance of Debbie Ann Hutchinson as a homicide, and they’re still looking for information from the public to help the investigation.
Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for parts of Manitoba
Parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, are under a special air quality statement Tuesday as wildfire smoke has drifted into the province.
-
Dog believed to be cut from leash, stolen out of yard reunited with owners over a year later
A beloved Pomeranian is back in the arms of her parents over a year after it’s believed she was cut from her leash and stolen out of their Winnipeg yard.
-
'They have the right to be safe': Taxi drivers left shaken after woman smashed windshield
A widely shared video showing a woman jumping on top of a taxi cab and smashing through its front windshield has raised concerns for taxi drivers in Winnipeg who say violent incidents are becoming all too common for drivers in the city.
'Dances With Wolves' actor sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped
A Nevada judge has thrown out a drug trafficking charge against a former 'Dances With Wolves' actor but upheld a Las Vegas grand jury's sweeping indictment on 18 sexual abuse-related felony crimes.
-
Part of Waterton Lakes National Park reopens following flooding concerns
A large portion of Waterton Lakes National Park has reopened, though closures remain in place for several trails due to the risk of rockslides.
-
Missing Calgary senior could be traveling in southern Alberta: police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing senior who might be traveling in southern Alberta.
Body found in southwest Edmonton alley, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in southwest Edmonton on Monday.
-
Severe thunderstorm outlook for the Edmonton area
Thunderstorms have developed in central and north-central Alberta Tuesday afternoon with the potential for some severe thunderstorms to develop.
-
Homicide section investigating death of man with 'suspicious injuries': police
The homicide section is investigating the death of a man at a home in downtown Edmonton on Monday.
B.C. mom speaks out after her daughter became target of misdirected transphobia
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from misdirected transphobia.
-
Attempted murder charges approved in Coquitlam arson that destroyed 2 homes
The man suspected of starting a fire that destroyed two homes in Coquitlam back in February has been charged, according to local Mounties.
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Missing Australian hiker found dead on B.C. trail
The search for a 25-year-old woman from Australia who was reported missing on Sunday has come to a tragic end.
-
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
-
As Canada's chief justice warns of 'consequences' of court vacancies, PM talks 'quality' of picks
As Canada's chief justice sounds fresh alarms over the 'serious consequences' judicial vacancies are having on this country's justice system, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working on appointing 'quality' judges.
Obesity changes the brain, with 'no sign of reversibility,' expert says
Obesity may damage the brain's ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.
-
Health Canada recalls AI Kanater brand tahini due to salmonella contamination
Health Canada has issued a recall for AI Kanater brand tahini after salmonella contamination was detected by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
-
Amazon experiments with using AI to sum up product reviews
Amazon is experimenting with using artificial intelligence to sum up customer feedback about products on the site, with the potential to cut down on the time shoppers spend sifting through reviews before making a purchase.
-
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's sentencing on Megan Thee Stallion shooting delayed to August
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's sentencing for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was delayed on Tuesday.
-
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
-
Fox News shouldn't air in Canada despite Tucker Carlson ouster, LGBTQ2S+ group argues
An advocacy group that wants the CRTC to ban Fox News says the network's 'abusive content' extends beyond its divisive personalities such as recently fired host Tucker Carlson.
-
Bunge and Viterra sign merger agreement to create global agribusiness
U.S. company Bunge Ltd. has signed a deal to merge with Viterra Ltd., which is owned by Glencore, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and B.C. Investment Management Corp.
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
-
Putting guru from London, Ont. helped Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open
The roar could be heard from coast to coast. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
-
-
Toronto Raptors name Darko Rajakovic as 10th head coach in franchise history
The Toronto Raptors have named Darko Rajakovic as the 10th head coach in the NBA team's history.
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.
-
Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.