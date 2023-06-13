Canada to replace passports lost or damaged from wildfires for free

Amid what’s being called Canada’s worst wildfire season of the century, the federal government is extending free document replacements to those impacted by the blazes.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced in a press release Tuesday that the government will aid Canadians citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents who need to replace vital documents or to extend or restore their status in Canada.

According to the press release, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will replace lost, damaged, destroyed, or inaccessible documents due to the wildfires. This includes permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports and other travel documents.

"These new measures will make it easier for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents to replace lost documents," said Fraser in a press release.

International students, temporary foreign workers, and other visitors impacted by wildfires whose status expires Sept. 30, 2023, will be eligible to apply to restore or extend their Canadian status for free.

"They will also help make sure temporary residents are not unduly penalized and are there to help rebuild our communities," added Fraser.

Temporary workers who are unable to work because of closed work sites can extend their status until their workplace reopens. International students can also extend their study permits if their classes are delayed or cancelled to finish their studies without penalty.

These measures will be in effect until Sept. 30, 2023, IRCC says.

More than 47,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year, with 431 wildfires currently burning across multiple provinces in Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press