Canada to hold ceremony to mark coronation of King Charles III

Canada will hold a ceremony in Ottawa in May to mark the coronation of King Charles III, who acceded to the throne last year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A news release Thursday from the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ceremony will take place in the nation's capital on May 6, the same day King Charles III's coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

"His Majesty has a long history and a special relationship with Canada, and we look forward to celebrating his coronation in May," Trudeau said in a statement.

"In addition to the ceremony in Ottawa, I invite Canadians to take part in events and activities that will take place in their communities to mark this important occasion. Together, we look to the future and the continued betterment of the Commonwealth and its people."

CTVNews.ca asked the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Canadian Heritage if there are plans to make May 6 a public holiday for the coronation, but a response has not been provided as of yet.

The Canadian ceremony will include speeches, artistic performances and special unveilings, the news release from the PMO says. A number of dignitaries will also be present.

Following the coronation, Buckingham Palace says, public events will be held on May 7 and 8, including a concert at Windsor Castle.

The PMO says the Canadian delegation that will attend the coronation will be announced in the coming weeks.

Events are also scheduled across Canada for May 6 and 7, including at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the governor general.