Canada to accept more Syrian, Turkish residents after earthquake
Canada will make it easier for temporary residents from Turkiye and Syria to extend their stay in the country and will prioritize the visa applications of people from these two countries, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Saturday.
More than 50,000 people have been killed and millions displaced after the 7.8-magnitude quake and several powerful aftershocks hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria on Feb. 6.
Fraser said the government will allow people from Turkiye and Syria who have a temporary status to visit family, study or work in Canada to apply for an extension and will wave the application fees for them.
He said his department will also prioritize processing temporary visa applications for people affected by the earthquake.
"For those who apply for a temporary residency visa, we will be able to treat their applications with priority processing," Fraser said.
"(There are) special measures that we're implementing, internal to our system, to provide guidance to our officers to facilitate the approval of their cases so they can come to Canada."
Fraser said the government has learned form it's efforts to accept people escaping Ukraine after the Russian invasion of their country last year. The government offered temporary protection to large numbers of people from Ukraine much faster than it could through ordinary refugee resettlement programs, he said.
"We're using a new strategy to help facilitate the arrival of people who find themselves in those situations (who) ordinarily may not be approved to come to Canada," he said.
"The specific mechanism that we're using involves the use of advanced analytics within IRCC system to identify people who have been impacted by the earthquake and to render a positive eligibility decision for a whole group of applicants at once."
The government said, as of March 10, about 600 Syrian and 6,400 Turkish residents in Canada had temporary status that is set to expire within the next six months.
Last month, the federal government said it is to send another $20 million in aid for people affected by the earthquake and is to match $10 million more in private donations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Podcaster Ryan McMahon determined to uncover truth behind multiple teen deaths in Thunder Bay
Anishinaabe podcaster Ryan McMahon sought to uncover the truth behind the deaths of several Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont. in a new Crave Original documentary.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Snow squalls set to bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend
Snow squalls could bring 'near-zero' visibility to much of southern Ontario this weekend.
Cleanup underway after train derailment in southern Ontario
No injuries were reported and cleanup efforts are underway after a train derailed in Niagara region on Saturday morning.
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
Kingston, Ont. police lift 'nuisance party' declaration in University District
Kingston police say a 'nuisance party' in the city's University District has been cleared, but officers remain in the area after thousands of people attended weekend St. Patrick's Day parties.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
How city wastewater could be used in the future LeBreton Flats development
An Ottawa city committee is looking at a proposed plan to use municipal wastewater to help heat and cool apartment buildings at the future LeBreton Flats development without the use of fossil fuels.
Four people taken to hospital in crash on Highway 89, near Cookstown, Ont.
Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 89 near Cookstown, Ont. Saturday morning.
Ontario to see higher numbers of economic immigrants under federal agreement
Ontario is set to double the number of economic immigrants it welcomes to the province under an agreement with the federal government to boost the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program.
Police investigate weapons incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.
Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties
What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green as thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Winter storm tracking towards Waterloo region, up to 10 cm of snow possible
Despite the start of spring being just days away, Mother Nature is set to bring another winter blast to the region with Environment Canada warning up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall over the weekend.
Wingham and District Hospital emergency department to temporarily close Saturday
The Wingham and District Hospital emergency department will be closed Saturday due to a staffing shortage.
Fatal collision closes section of Charlottesville Road 10: Norfolk County OPP
Norfolk County OPP is investigating a fatal collision where a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Vehicle crashes into natural gas installation, section of Commissioners Rd closed
Commissioners Road West is closed in both directions west of Wonderland Road after a vehicle left the road and hit a natural gas installation.
Animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg calls for volunteers to help with 'baby season'
While people look forward to the first day of spring in less than a week, the animal kingdom is gearing up for "baby season" — and that has an animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg, Ont., calling for volunteers to help raise all the little critters.
New exhibition showcases Windsor’s cycling history
Museum Windsor has a brand new temporary exhibition at the Chimczuk Museum that explores Windsor's cycling history.
Windsor hosts hundreds of swimmers for 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships
Hundreds of athletes from across Canada are in Windsor this weekend for the 2023 Speedo Eastern Canadian Championships at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
Suspect in Rosemont killings charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder
The teenager who was arrested on Friday after three of his family members were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood was charged with three counts of second-degree murder Saturday morning. Arthur Galarneau, 19, appeared in the Montreal courthouse by videoconference and was charged with killing Mylene Gingras, 53, Francine Gingras-Boucher, 75, and Richard Galarneau, 53.
Range of emotions for residents facing relocation over smelter in Rouyn-Noranda
An announcement this week that some 200 families would be relocated from a Rouyn-Noranda neighbourhood contaminated by smelter pollution was met with anxiety and concern for those who will be moved out.
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
CUPE grills P.E.I. election candidates in a pair of town hall meetings
Healthcare support workers on Prince Edward Island grilled election candidates at Saturday’s town hall meeting in Summerside.
Chase the Ace excitement returns to Cape Breton
It might feel like a trip back in time, but Chase the Ace fever was back in full force Saturday in Dominion, N.S.
Canada's Einarson opens women's world curling championship with win over host Swedes
SANDVIKEN, Sweden -- Canada's Kerri Einarson stole her way to victory to open the women's world curling championship.
-
'Language is a vital part of culture': The new Punjabi bilingual program being offered in Seven Oaks School Division.
A new Punjabi bilingual program is coming to Seven Oaks School Division next school year.
RBC Training Ground seeks out Calgary’s future Olympic athletes
Calgary’s next generation of athletes are putting their physical fitness to the test in the hopes of capturing their Olympic dreams at this weekend’s RBC Training Ground talent search.
Calgary teenage girls sample the political life
A group of Calgary teenage girls got a taste of the political life Friday.
Charitable campaign collects personal products for women
Women and children fleeing domestic violence need support, including help with the simplest personal products.
Families of slain EPS officers to receive $100K from provincial heroes' fund
The families of two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty this week will receive $100,000 from Alberta's provincial fund for first responders, the premier says.
Jake Chiasson signed by Oilers to three-year entry-level contract
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jake Chiasson to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
Vancouver smoke shop employee feels city is unsafe after knifepoint robbery caught on video
What began as a normal morning at work quickly turned into a nightmare for a downtown Vancouver smoke shop employee last Friday.
Cyclist suffers 'significant injuries' in West Vancouver crash
A collision near Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver sent a cyclist to hospital with serious injuries Friday night.
'Sad and tragic death' in Pitt Meadows not a criminal matter, RCMP say
One person is dead in what police are calling a "sad and tragic" incident in Pitt Meadows Friday afternoon.
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon champions Indigenous diplomacy, seeks new ties abroad
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is using her role to help build ties between Indigenous people across the globe -- an effort experts say is leveraging a colonial institution to advance reconciliation abroad and bolster centuries of collaboration.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula recalled for potential bacteria contamination
A voluntary recall has been issued for one sku of Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula due to a potential bacteria contamination. Distributor Perrigo Company says the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Taylor Swift travels through time during opening night of the 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' kicked off on Friday night in Glendale, Arizona during a three-hour show that ran through hits from every era of the Grammy-winner's 17-year career.
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
Heathrow security guards to strike for 10 days over Easter
Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport will walk off their jobs for 10 days over the Easter break, the latest in a wave of strike action to affect the U.K. The union Unite said Friday more than 1,400 security guards are employed by Heathrow Airport.
French pension protests mostly calm, uncollected trash grows
A spattering of protests were planned in France over the weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond amid a strike by refuse collectors.
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Gary Lineker back on air to lead BBC's FA Cup coverage after Twitter controversy
BBC presenter Gary Lineker made a low-key return to live TV on Saturday as he led the broadcaster's coverage of FA Cup soccer but opted not to directly address his recent suspension over a tweet that criticized the U.K. government's migration policy.
Hockey Canada hires human rights leader as first vice-president, diversity, inclusion
Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president of diversity and inclusion.
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.