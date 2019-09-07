Canada sends additional military support to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen from the air, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 11:50AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The federal government says it's providing additional emergency military support to areas in the Bahamas that were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.
Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian Armed Forces' CC-130J Hercules aircraft was sent Friday to provide airlift support.
The large propeller-diven cargo aircraft will facilitate the deployment of the Jamaican Defence Force into the Bahamas.
A Canadian Disaster Assistance Team was sent to Nassau in the Bahamas earlier to determine how Canada can best help those affected by Hurricane Dorian along with $500,000 from the federal government.
Officials say the death toll has risen to 43 and is likely to increase after the Category 5 storm devastated some Bahamian communities.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 storm in Nova Scotia on Saturday evening before moving into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where it is expected to transform into a strong post-tropical storm.
