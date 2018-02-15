Canada sees spike in Romanian asylum claims
A Romanian flag is shown in this February 2012 file photo. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 2:39PM EST
OTTAWA - Asylum claims from Romanians have risen substantially since the Liberal government lifted the requirement that they obtain a visa to enter Canada.
Immigration department officials say about 232 people have lodged claims since the visa requirement was lifted in December.
Only 120 Romanians claimed asylum in Canada in all of 2016.
Visa requirements for Bulgarians were lifted at the same time, but department officials told the immigration committee today that the number of asylum claims from those countries is quite low.
The policy change was linked to the successful conclusion of negotiations for the Canada's free trade agreement with the European Union last year.
The fact that some, but not all, E.U. citizens needed a visa to enter Canada had been a major irritant that threatened to hold up the deal.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Rise in Indigenous tattoos sparks concern over cultural appropriation
- Lifetime internet ban, 14-year sentence for convicted B.C. pimp
- Parole board rules out overnight leaves for balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi
- Canada sees spike in Romanian asylum claims
- 'Appalling' comment on Saskatchewan Indigenous man's death probed by RCMP