

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





U.S. President Donald Trump announced today that his administration will be imposing substantial import tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, which had previously been exempted.

The potential for falling demand and lost jobs are at the forefront of the minds of more than 150,000 workers, who are either directly or indirectly linked to Canada’s industry.

But few places will feel the potential impact of the trade war more than Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Sault Ste. Marie has produced steel for more than 100 years, with Algoma Steel being the city’s largest private sector employer, and the second largest employer in all of northern Ontario.

“Obviously these tariffs have us very concerned,” Christian Provenzano, mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, told CTV News.

The company employs a larger number of the city’s residents, with many smaller businesses in the area existing to serve the plant.

In a statement to CTV News, Algoma Steel CEO Kaylan Ghosah said the “tariffs will have a damaging impact on Algoma and its U.S. customers.”

Algoma was ready to move out of creditor protection with a potential sale, but some worry that now lenders could use the tariffs as a way to renegotiate the deal.

But Canadian companies aren’t going to be the only ones feeling the sting of the tariffs, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $16.6 billion countermeasures in retaliation for the tariffs.

“Obviously this is not a good thing that the Americans have done,” Terry Sheehan, MP for Sault Ste. Marie, told CTV News. “It’s going to cause job loss on both sides of the border.”

This is because the trade relationship that exists is largely balanced, with almost equal amounts of steel travelling between the U.S. and Canada.

While Canadian steel makes up just six per cent of the American market, U.S. steel represents almost 30 per cent of the Canadian market, meaning American companies will be even harder hit by tariffs.

“There’s going to be American companies that are going to have their costs go up dramatically because they use our steel,” Provenzano said.

While the tariff announcements have left some workers feeling stuck in the middle of the trade war, Provenzano says that Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma aren’t too worried just yet.

“We’re confident that if we have the province’s support and the Federal government’s support, and the federal government makes sure we don’t have excess of steel now flooding the Canadian markets that we’ll be able to work through the short term on this and come out the other end stronger for it,” Provenzano said.

With files from CTV News Northern Ontario's Jairus Patterson