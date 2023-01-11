Canada's real estate market still 'really overvalued,' warns economist
An economic expert believes that the possibility of a more severe crisis in Canada's housing market remains a possibility because real estate remains "really overvalued."
Moshe Lander, an economist from Montreal's Concordia University, told CTV News Channel on Tuesday that years of record-low interest rates enticed many Canadian homeowners into over-indebting themselves and buying properties "they couldn't afford."
The warning came shortly after the CEO of Scotiabank warned that tens of thousands of mortgage holders could be at risk of defaulting and Canada’s banking regulator considers new constraints on mortgage lending.
"If some people are taken down, that's really unfortunate," Lander said. "But it's really necessary to restore some sort of semblance to the market."
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Here's what we know about a potential U.S. ban on gas stoves
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves, saying they cause health and respiratory problems. Here’s what we know so far about the research behind the consideration.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
Here's what you need to know about the Nexus application process update
Canadian and U.S. border agencies say they have a plan to reduce the backlog for the Nexus trusted-traveller program. Here's what you need to know.
B.C. prison escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the "grotesque" first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
Judge allows class action against Ford government on COVID-19 long-term care deaths
A proposed class action against the Ontario government alleging 'gross negligence' in preventing COVID-19 long-term care deaths and serious infection may be able to proceed to trial, pending a possible appeal from the province.
Gwen Stefani faces criticism over 'I'm Japanese' comment in Allure magazine interview
Music star Gwen Stefani has been called out for comments made about her affinity to Japan during an interview with Allure magazine, while promoting her beauty brand GXVE.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Beloved Ontario chef set to be deported after spending nearly a decade in Canada
John Mulwa has called Canada home for nearly a decade. On Jan. 28, he will be deported back to Kenya, a country he fled because he felt his life was in danger.
Group of teen girls allegedly attack several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
RBC facing $800M class-action lawsuit over alleged pay violations
The Royal Bank of Canada is facing a lawsuit seeking $800 million in damages over an alleged failure to properly compensate commissioned employees for vacations and statutory holidays.
Seven firefighters from the Ottawa-Gatineau region splitting $1 million lottery prize
A group of seven firefighters from around the Ottawa-Gatineau region are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa at highest level since summer
Wastewater monitoring of the main three respiratory viruses affecting the health-care system show a rise in COVID-19, a decline in influenza, and a steady rate of RSV in Ottawa.
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | Here's when Ottawa will receive the first significant snowfall of 2023
The updated weather forecast from Environment Canada calls for 2 cm of snow Wednesday night, with another 10 to 20 cm of snow expected Thursday night into Friday.
Hikers discover body on Bruce Trail near Owen Sound, OPP confirms
Provincial police say they are investigating the discovery of a body on the Bruce Trail south of Owen Sound.
Driver fined for passing school bus as it picked up students
Police handed a motorist a pricey ticket for passing a school bus as it picked up students.
Motorist, vehicle owner charged after man drives to court with suspended licence
A motorist in Caledon and the vehicle's owner face charges after the driver got behind the wheel shortly after appearing in court for a suspended driving offence.
Rally against tent removals held at Roos Island
Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island. It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove some tents that it determined were abandoned.
Freezing rain warning issued for Waterloo region
Intermittent freezing rain is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning across Waterloo region and Wellington County, according to Environment Canada.
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the Region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they say there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
One person arrested after "active investigation" in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police have cleared an area of Aldborough Avenue after saying this morning that officers were investigating an “active incident.” According to a release, police have taken one man into custody in relation to several outstanding investigations.
Doug Ford says Bill 124 'doesn’t exist' as his government appeals court decision striking it down
Ontario Premier Doug Ford spent a significant amount of time Wednesday trying to close the door on Bill 124, arguing it “doesn’t exist” as his government continues to appeal a court decision that struck down the legislation.
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murder
Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.
Photo shows arson suspect after two tractor trailers set on fire: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect after two tractor trailers were set on fire, causing $250,000 in damage.
Cryptocurrency and lottery scam defrauds LaSalle residents of nearly $1 million
LaSalle police are warning residents of a fraud trend which offers “amazing investment opportunities or lottery winnings,” police say they already investigated three such reports — which totalled a loss of about $1 million.
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
WEATHER | Big winter storm expected for Quebec for end of the week
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statements, warning of the potential for heavy snow for much of the province and a mixed bag of precipitation for some.
U.S. computer outage leads to flight delays at Montreal airport
The effects of a major computer outage that delayed thousands of flights in the U.S. reverberated through the Montreal airport Wednesday morning.. As of noon, at least 15 U.S.-bound flights were delayed at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.
Nova Scotia emergency room deaths up 10 per cent in 2022, data shows
Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was a killer
The jury in a murder trial was shown today a video recording of the first interview police conducted with William Sandeson, the former medical school student accused of fatally shooting another student during a drug deal in Halifax.
Weather statement issued for New Brunswick ahead of Friday storm
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the province of New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.
First Nations, Manitoba and feds team up on rental project for First Nations students
An apartment complex slated to open next year in Winnipeg is to provide First Nations students who have moved off reserve an affordable place to live while they pursue a post-secondary education.
Edmonton flights affected more by fog than U.S. system outage: airport officials
Although some 6,000 U.S. flights were delayed Tuesday morning due to a computer outage, fog continued to have the larger impact at Edmonton International Airport for the second day in a row.
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
Calgary man charged in fatal shooting on Christmas Day
A 21-year-old Calgary man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Samuel Haile on Christmas Day.
Low-altitude manoeuvre led to fatal plane crash near Didsbury, Alta., TSB says
A manoeuvre that was conducted too close to the ground is to blame for the deaths of two people in a small plane crash last summer, a report has found.
Dead dog found in Edmonton park; police searching for person who 'dragged' him there
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in the Alberta capital after a German Shepherd/Pit bull dog was found dead in a southeast Edmonton park.
Edmonton victim out $300K in fake Publisher's Clearing House scam: police
The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning about a scam involving a fake publishing house claiming to be Publisher’s Clearing House.
'Brutal' assault under investigation in New Westminster, suspect vehicle sought
Police in New Westminster have released images and video of a vehicle that they hope will help identify a suspect in a "brutal assault."
New installations at SeaBus terminals spotlight Indigenous artists, languages
Major transportation hubs in Metro Vancouver are putting Indigenous artists and language in the spotlight.
Trudeau sings praises of free trade, meets with Lopez Obrador at North America summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extolled the virtues of North American free trade to a Mexican audience of business leaders Tuesday -- and took a few jabs at the former U.S. president who tried to do away with it.
Liberal online streaming bill could discriminate against American firms, U.S. Embassy
The United States Embassy in Ottawa says it has concerns that the federal Liberals' controversial online streaming act could discriminate against American companies. The bill aims to update Canada's broadcasting law requiring streaming platforms to contribute to Canadian content.
Canadian Army waiting for air-defence systems as Ottawa buys equipment for Ukraine
The federal Liberal government's plan to buy anti-aircraft missiles for Ukraine is prompting questions about why such equipment isn't being bought for the Canadian Army.
New guidance in U.S.: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new U.S. guidelines released Monday.
Canadian Blood Services needs more Black donors: expert
Diverse blood donations are needed in Canada so stem cell matches can be made, but previous policies banning some Black people from donating led to mistrust in racialized communities, an expert explains.
Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were delayed, and hundreds cancelled, after an FAA pilot warning system outage. Here's what we know about what went wrong with the system known as NOTAM.
LCBO continues to investigate cybersecurity incident; site and mobile app still down
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says it is continuing to investigate a "cybersecurity incident" that has knocked out its website and mobile app since Tuesday.
The tech gadgets for kids, pets, cars at CES 2023
From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovations on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And some of it was just a little out there.
The good, the bad and the Tuesday of the 2023 Globes
We've been trained to expect awards show glitz on Sundays, so what happened when the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association put their Golden Globe Awards back on broadcast television, on a Tuesday?
'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51
Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. She was 51.
Energy and utility stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks also up
Strength in the utility and energy sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
Goldman Sachs job cuts begin with investment banking, global markets hit hard: source
Goldman Sachs began laying off staff on Wednesday in a sweeping cost-cutting drive, with around a third of those affected coming from the investment banking and global markets division, a source familiar with the matter said.
Tap water isn't safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here's what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
Joseph Eskenazi turns 105 on Jan. 30, he is the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbour. He had boarded an Amtrak train in California on Friday for the journey to New Orleans. The other veterans, representing the Army, Navy and Marines, flew in for the event.
New Mega Millions jackpot of US$1.35B is game's 2nd highest
The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated US$1.35 billion after there was no winner of the U.S. lottery's latest giant jackpot.
Scott Moir, Kaitlyn Weaver advocates of gender-expansive ice dance and pairs figure skating teams
Skate Canada has rewritten its policy that specifies ice dance and pairs team must comprise a man and a woman, a rule change that has Canadian ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver and two-time Olympic ice dance champion Scott Moir as its biggest advocates — and could revolutionize the stuffy figure skating world.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests.
Naomi Osaka says she's pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday.
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia's EV6 win at North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards
Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year's North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.
Edmunds highlights top car-tech trends from CES 2023
CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas tends to showcase vehicles and technology that are further out than one might find at a traditional auto show. Edmunds attended this year and reports on the most notable vehicles and what new technology car shoppers might see in the coming years.