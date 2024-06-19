Canada's population tops 41 million

Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent.
The agency says the population reached 41,012,563 on April 1, a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
Statistics Canada said the increase came as the country welcomed 121,758 immigrants in the first quarter.
Net emigration amounted to 12,613 people for the quarter.
Canada also added 131,810 non-permanent residents to the population.
Statistics Canada noted that for temporary immigration, most of the growth happened before an announcement that caps would be placed on the number of permits issued to non-permanent residents in 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
Two climate protesters were arrested Wednesday for spraying orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England, police said.
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he hopes to launch a national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.
Metro Vancouver will initiate an independent review of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant after estimated costs for the project ballooned to $3.86 billion.
Mounties in Dawson Creek, B.C., say they have identified human remains discovered in April as belonging to Darylyn Supernant, who was among four people to vanish from the area since she went missing in March 2023.
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
The express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Bowness on Wednesday morning.
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
The City of Ottawa is extending the swimming hours at six outdoor pools today and Thursday as the 'heat dome' is expected to bring temperatures of 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with more than 2,300 tickets issued for running red lights on the busy road in the first four months of the year.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
Moving when you're a tenant has become a real obstacle course, according to the Quebec housing and tenants' rights group RCLALQ, which warns that the approach advocated by governments to building more housing won't make it any easier for people looking for an affordable place to live.
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
A spider that has been hanging out on CTV News Edmonton's river valley sky cam has been named by a viewer.
WestJet mechanics say they are poised to walk off the job early as Thursday night after serving the airline with a 72-hour strike notice yesterday.
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
The City of Moose Jaw's proposed landfill location has been rejected by the city's neighbouring rural municipality (RM).
Construction of a solar panel farm at Buffalo Pound Lake has been completed, the facility that is jointly owned by Regina and Moose Jaw will soon help reduce power costs at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
Police in Barrie have closed a busy street for an investigation and evacuated people in the area.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say involved an allegedly impaired driver.
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
A Chatham man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.
A day after a lawsuit was filed against the B.C. government, arguing the province's policy of allowing health-care facilities with religious affiliations to opt out of providing medical assistance in dying, the premier was asked about the legal action.
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, have been charged after two adults were victims of a random assault in which they were kicked and bitten.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
It’s been roughly 66 million years since dinosaurs roamed the earth. And when you see this fossil cast of a daspletosaurus in tight quarters – you wouldn’t want the gap between our times on this planet to be any closer.
A steer auctioned off on behalf a Saskatchewan teenager with a rare neurological disorder has raised more than $50,000 for an MRI project in his hometown.
Space data is being used to monitor and protect endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters.
Josh MacDonald and his family hosted a fundraising game for Arthritis Society Canada at the Sydney River Elementary gymnasium on Friday.
A Grade 12 student in Waterloo, Ont. is getting international recognition for a 3D animated film she created.
A military jet that has been stored for over a decade at the Regina’s airport may soon fly again and help with future rocket development.
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
Halifax chef Lauren Marshall was working in the Bahamas on a special event in February when she fainted and fell from a golf cart, hitting the back of her head.
Health Minister Mark Holland says he hopes to launch a national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
Two veteran astronauts will extend their stay on the International Space Station as teams on the ground work to better understand issues with the Boeing-built spacecraft that carried them to orbit.
Scientists have discovered a 246 million-year-old marine reptile fossil, the oldest of its kind to be found in the Southern Hemisphere, shining a new light on the early evolution of marine mammals.
Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.
Canadian pop superstar says living with stiff person syndrome was a battle, though she didn't feel alone.
Gordon Ramsay says he’s grateful to be alive but shaken after a recent cycling accident in Connecticut.
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Tuesday, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft as its high-end processors play a central role in a race to dominate a surge in artificial intelligence technology.
A new survey by HelloSafe shows that more Canadians are planning to take vacation this year compared to last, but there’s still a division on how exactly people will spend their time.
The intersection of kids and screen time is causing quite a stir among parents, experts and even the U.S. Surgeon General (who wants social media apps labeled) these days.
When your team is already down three games in the Stanley Cup final series and a single loss would mean the dream of a championship victory parade is over, it's understandable that anxiety for Edmonton Oilers fans is through the roof.
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
