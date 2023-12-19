Canada

    • Statistics Canada reports record population growth in Q3, population grows by 430,000

    OTTAWA -

    Canada's population grew by more than 430,000 during the third quarter, marking the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957.

    Statistics Canada released its population estimates as of Oct. 1, which shows Canada's population topped 40.5 million.

    It says country's total population growth over the first nine months of the year has already surpassed the total growth in any other full year, including the record set in 2022.

    The record-high population growth has been fuelled by international migration, with an increase in non-permanent residents making up most of this increase.

    The report shows the number of non-permanent residents increased by about 313,000 over the three-month period.

    The federal agency says the increase in non-permanent residents was driven by work and study permit holders, and to a lesser extent, refugee claimants.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.

