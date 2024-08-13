Canada's police chiefs call for more help to deal with increasing number of protests

Canada

    Canada's police chiefs say the frequency of protests linked to various global conflicts is creating an unsustainable demand on police services and operations in towns and cities across the country. (Nick Iwanyshyn / The Canadian Press)
    Canada’s police chiefs say the frequency of protests linked to various global conflicts is creating an unsustainable demand on police services across the country.

    Meeting in Halifax for its annual summit, the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police released a resolution today calling on all levels of government to provide the “moral and financial support” necessary to meet the demand for service.

    Thomas Carrique, who is the Ontario Provincial Police commissioner and also the national association's president, says chiefs are increasingly concerned they have to pull officers away from their regular duties and dispatch them to control demonstrations.

    As well, Carrique says an increasing number of protests around the country have become threatening or violent.

    He says that as protests become more complex, police will need more officers, equipment and training to deal with them.

    Carrique says police also have a responsibility to reach out to various communities, including areas with new immigrants, in order to build trust.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

