Canada's national commemorative ceremony in honour of the late Prince Philip is underway at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa.

The service, which will include virtual tributes and performances, follows the Duke of Edinburgh's official funeral inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A gun salute will be conducted as part of the national ceremony, which will be followed by a recital by the Dominion Carillonneur at the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill.

In accordance with pandemic-related restrictions, no guests have been invited to attend the Ottawa church service.

Instead, Canadians have been asked to watch the broadcast on television or online and not congregate outside.

The Queen's husband of more than 73 years died April 9 at the age of 99.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.