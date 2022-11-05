Canada's Josh Ross, Florida Georgia Line to perform during Grey Cup halftime show
Canadian artist Josh Ross is set to perform alongside Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line at the Grey Cup.
The trio of country singers will take the stage at halftime of the Canadian Football League's title game on Nov. 20 at Mosaic Stadium for a one-time collaboration.
Ross, of Burlington, Ont., played defensive back for Western University before taking up a career in music.
He has made it into the top five of Canadian country music charts and entered the Canadian Hot 100 with his gold-certified song "First Taste of Gone" released in February.
He was nominated for 2022 Rising Star at the Canadian Country Music Awards.
Davis and Hubbard have both compiled a number of No. 1 songs in the span of their careers.
🎶 JUST ANNOUNCED 🎶— CFL (@CFL) November 4, 2022
The @TwistedTea #GreyCup Halftime Show!
FEATURING: Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Josh Ross! 🎸
Catch it LIVE on @TSN_Sports Nov. 20th!
👉 https://t.co/sdL3Kmc1Yn#CFL | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/p7Km0b9M4E
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
