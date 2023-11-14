Canada's Joly criticizes lack of fuel in Gaza, warns that UN may have to pause aid
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it is not acceptable that United Nations work to support Palestinian civilians will end before Wednesday night due to a lack of fuel.
She says civilians must be protected and enough food, fuel and water must get into Gaza so that the UN's life-saving work can continue.
She did not specifically name Israel in the statement posted Monday evening on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.
Israel declared war against Hamas after its attacks on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, and weeks of retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza since then have killed thousands.
Scores of people connected to Canada are still hoping to escape the Gaza Strip, the besieged territory where the UN says nowhere is safe.
But no Canadians were named on the list of potential evacuees allowed to cross the tightly controlled Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after U.K. hockey player death
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by anti-Israel protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators.
Iceland prepares to shield geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza's largest hospital
Palestinian authorities proposed a Red Cross-supervised evacuation of a hospital beset by fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, as health officials warned that the only way to save three dozen newborns trapped there would be to call a ceasefire and transport them out of the besieged territory.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man experiencing homelessness struck and killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run
A man experiencing homelessness who was lying on a downtown Toronto sidewalk early on Tuesday morning is dead after being hit and dragged by an SUV, the driver of which police say fled the scene.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Closing arguments being heard in Veltman trial
According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the courtroom is the busiest it’s ever been since the trial started 11 weeks a go — with lots of members of the Muslim communities from both London and Windsor in attendance.
-
LCBO reveals what Ontarians were drinking in the summer of 2023
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has released its quarterly update and the data shows Ontarians were thirsty this summer.
Ottawa
-
Holiday season make-it-or-break-it for some Ottawa small businesses
While things may be back to normal after the pandemic, many Ottawa businesses say they are still struggling.
-
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
-
Bad Boy Furniture bankruptcy, refusal to fill orders leaves customers in financial limbo
In a notice to customers, those who made purchases before Thursday have been told the retailer won't be filling any orders -- or refunding any deposits.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man charged with impaired driving in alleged road rage incident
Police arrested a driver accused of running another vehicle off the road and causing a two-vehicle collision in a case of road rage.
-
Alliston hospital issues alert on extended wait times amid patient influx
Stevenson Memorial Hospital is experiencing high patient volumes, prompting officials to inform those requiring medical attention to be prepared for a long wait.
-
Image of suspect vehicle linked to credit union armed robbery released
Police in Barrie released an image of a white four-door Mercedes Benz believed to be the getaway car used in a bank robbery last week.
Kitchener
-
Man and mother charged with obstructing justice
A Puslinch, Ont. man and his mother have been charged with obstructing justice for allegedly encouraging the man’s girlfriend to lie to police more than two years ago.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election
Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Closing arguments being heard in Veltman trial
According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the courtroom is the busiest it’s ever been since the trial started 11 weeks a go — with lots of members of the Muslim communities from both London and Windsor in attendance.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal investigates fatal weekend fire in Sarnia, Ont.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) continues to investigate a fatal fire in Sarnia over the weekend.
-
Rally outside London MP's office demanding ceasefire
As part of the rally, constituents are reading out the over 10,000 names of Palestinians they say have been killed by Israel since Oct. 8.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Closing arguments being heard in Veltman trial
According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the courtroom is the busiest it’s ever been since the trial started 11 weeks a go — with lots of members of the Muslim communities from both London and Windsor in attendance.
-
Active investigation underway after stabbing on Southdale Drive
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a stabbing in the Remington Park area.
-
Pedestrian killed after collision in Leamington
Essex County OPP say a pedestrian has died after a collision in Leamington.
Montreal
-
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
-
Extended paid parking hours in Montreal start Wednesday
Starting Wednesday, anyone heading into downtown Montreal will have to remember to keep their parking meters fed well into the night.
-
Two Quebec men plead guilty to hiring 71 unauthorized foreign workers in Canada
Two men have pleaded guilty in Quebec City to hiring 71 foreign workers who did not have work permits in Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency announced Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports $35M surplus for second quarter
New Brunswick is reporting a multi-million dollar surplus for the second quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, although the number falls a bit short of its budgeted surplus.
-
N.B. teachers call on Higgs government to address overcrowding, violence, poverty in classrooms
The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association is calling out the Blaine Higgs government, saying their work environment is worse than ever before.
-
N.S. driver allegedly strikes construction worker: RCMP
An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing two charges after he allegedly struck a construction worker with a car on Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Teenager arrested in shooting death of Ontario man: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a teenage male after an Ontario man was killed during a shooting in the city on Sunday.
-
Police describe 'frightening incident' inside Osborne Village drug store
Winnipeg police described a 'frightening incident' that erupted inside an Osborne Village drug store as a woman stabbed three bystanders while fleeing from security staff.
-
Winnipeg golf course reopens amid warm temperatures
The idea of playing outdoor golf in Winnipeg in November may sound too good to be true; however, that was the reality for several residents on Monday.
Calgary
-
Canada Pension Plan chief John Graham to speak in Calgary
The president and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Fund is set to speak in Calgary Tuesday as the Alberta government pushes for separation from the plan, claiming the province is entitled to approximately $334B in assets.
-
Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton hospital pauses admissions to insulin pump program
The Grey Nuns Community Hospital in southeast Edmonton is not accepting new patients for its Insulin Pump Therapy program for six months.
-
Chelsea Handler coming to the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton
Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to Edmonton in 2024.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after U.K. hockey player death
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni
Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.
-
Wily wolf-dog, dubbed WD-40, gives rescuers the slip on Vancouver Island
Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it.
Politics
-
Social-media creators, podcasts won't be regulated under Liberal online streaming law
Canadian Heritage has released its final policy direction for the Liberals' controversial Online Streaming Act, which aims to modernize the country's broadcasting laws.
-
Canada's Joly criticizes lack of fuel in Gaza, warns that UN may have to pause aid
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it is not acceptable that United Nations work to support Palestinian civilians will end before Wednesday night due to a lack of fuel.
-
Liberal MPs among Canadians in D.C. Tuesday to battle rising antisemitism
Canadian parliamentarians and protesters alike are descending on the U.S. capital for what's being billed as a massive international effort to confront the growing spectre of antisemitism and demand the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Health
-
Canadian health organizations call out Health Canada's lack of regulation on nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
-
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
Entertainment
-
John Oliver's campaign for puking mullet bird delays New Zealand vote for favourite feathered friend
Vote checkers in New Zealand have been so overwhelmed by foreign interference that they've been forced to delay announcing a winner. The contest is to choose the nation's favourite bird and the interference is from comedian John Oliver.
-
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
-
Prince's puffy 'Purple Rain' shirt and other pieces from late singer's wardrobe go up for auction
Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manulife cuts 250 jobs in wealth and asset management unit
Manulife Financial Corp. has cut 250 jobs in its global wealth and asset management business, the latest asset management company to take action in a challenging environment, a spokesperson for Canada's largest insurer said on Tuesday.
-
Teck Resources agrees to sell steelmaking coal business in deals that value operations at US$9 billion
Teck Resources Ltd. has agreed to sell its steelmaking coal business in a series of deals that value the operations at US$9 billion that will see Swiss commodities giant Glencore acquire a majority ownership.
-
Long-haul carrier Emirates signals it will hold off on major Airbus purchase over engine worries
Long-haul carrier Emirates signalled Tuesday it will hold off on a major purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft over concerns about their Rolls Royce engines, marking a major blow for the European manufacturer as it hopes to close the sale during the Dubai Air Show this week.
Lifestyle
-
Taylor Swift, Wayne Gretzky, Barbie: Here are some of the trendiest pet names in Canada for 2023
Iconic entertainers, legendary athletes and blockbuster hits inspired some of the trendiest pet names that stole the show in 2023, according to a new report.
-
The best Christmas markets taking place around the world in 2023
Here’s CNN's rundown of some of the top Christmas markets that are taking place around the world this year.
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after U.K. hockey player death
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
-
Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame
Henrik Lundqvist played a starring role at Madison Square Garden for 15 seasons.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes to meet for first time in Grey Cup
It will be a Grey Cup first at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday.
Autos
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.