Canada's Joly criticizes lack of fuel in Gaza, warns that UN may have to pause aid

OTTAWA -

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it is not acceptable that United Nations work to support Palestinian civilians will end before Wednesday night due to a lack of fuel.

She says civilians must be protected and enough food, fuel and water must get into Gaza so that the UN's life-saving work can continue.

She did not specifically name Israel in the statement posted Monday evening on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Israel declared war against Hamas after its attacks on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, and weeks of retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza since then have killed thousands.

Scores of people connected to Canada are still hoping to escape the Gaza Strip, the besieged territory where the UN says nowhere is safe.

But no Canadians were named on the list of potential evacuees allowed to cross the tightly controlled Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.

