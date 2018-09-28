Canada's housing affordability has reached the worst level in 28 years: RBC
Economists from RBC say the share of income a household would need to cover ownership costs hit 53.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2018. A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 12:46PM EDT
TORONTO -- A new RBC report says Canada's housing affordability has reached its worst level in 28 years and is bound to deteriorate even further.
Economists from the bank say the share of income a household would need to cover ownership costs hit 53.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2018.
They say the cost of owning a home in the country hasn't been this bad since 1990, when the share of income a household would need to cover ownership costs was 56 per cent.
The economists say nation-wide affordability is being dragged down by the Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria markets, where affordability has hit 88.4, 75.9 and 65 per cent respectively.
They say the lack of affordability within the country can also be blamed on rising interest and mortgage rates.
The economists are also predicting that affordability levels will continue to deteriorate as interest rates keep rising, but they expect household income increases to soften the blow for buyers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ottawa cop facing sex assault charge after SIU probe
- Shihtzu owner must pay part of vet bill after dog fight because pet unleashed
- B.C. church asks parishioners to turn on mobile devices during Sunday services
- Canada's housing affordability has reached the worst level in 28 years: RBC
- Halifax unveils dedicated reconciliation space inspired by Downie, Wenjack