Canada

    • Canada's heritage minister wants CBC's role redefined before next election

    The CBC-Radio Canada building is seen on Jan. 28, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press files The CBC-Radio Canada building is seen on Jan. 28, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press files
    Ottawa -

    Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says she wants the role of the public broadcaster redefined before the next federal election.

    St-Onge says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the time is now to update CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate to hedge against a possible change in government.

    She says the Liberal government believes a strong public broadcaster strengthens democracy and is promising to keep supporting it — adding she believes a Conservative government would destroy it.

    The Opposition Tories, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, have promised to defund CBC and turn its Toronto-based headquarters into housing.

    The federal Liberals have been promising for years to update CBC's mandate to meet the modern needs of Canadians, even as the news industry faces job cuts and declining ad revenue, including recently announced cuts at the public broadcaster.

    St-Onge says she would like the new mandate to fill information gaps in local regions, include a strong online presence, invest in international reporting and ensure minority-language communities are supported.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss

    Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News