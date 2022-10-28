Canada's Halloween weather forecast predicts more tricks than treats across the country

The Halloween forecast for 2022 could look drastically different depending where in Canada you plan to go trick-or-treating.

End of October weather is always a mixed-bag and could pivot from balmy temperatures to flurries as winter is on Canada’s doorstep. But some regions will have more luck than others with how bundled up trick-or-treaters might need to be when going door-knocking.

Here’s what you need to know about Halloween weather depending on where you live.

WESTERN CANADA

Forecasted conditions for Western Canada on Monday are starting to get chilly. In Vancouver, Environment Canada is predicting a high of around 10 degrees Celsius with a mix of sun and cloud, and a chance of rain.

Similar weather is predicted for the South Coast of B.C. as well as Vancouver Island. The interior of B.C. is more likely to remain dry. Kelowna is predicted to have a high of seven degree Celsius, but there is a possibility of rain in some areas that are higher than sea level.

Moving north in Alberta, Calgary will see a slightly cooler day with a high of six degrees Celsius, with a chance of light flurries, according to Environment Canada.

THE PRAIRIES

While the Prairies will see similar temperatures to the West Coast, they are lucky that Halloween will likely be drier without the significant chance of rainfall.

Saskatoon and Regina are set to see highs of 10 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively, with some cloud coverage. However, going north to Fort McMurray, there is a chance of rain or flurries with a much chillier high of five degrees Celsius, according to Environment Canada.

EASTERN CANADA

Over in Eastern Canada, above average temperatures will make trick-or-treating smoother, but chances of rain might damper the night.

Toronto, Windsor and Ottawa see a 30 to 40 per cent chance of rain during the day that escalates to about 60 per cent in the evening, according to Environment Canada. With Halloween still being a few days away, forecasts could change, but it is looking to be a wet one in those regions.

Temperatures in Toronto will peak at around 13 degrees Celsius and other cities in that region will see similar temperatures.

However, Montreal along with Atlantic Canada are going to see the best weather in the country for Halloween. Montreal will have a high of 14 degrees Celsius with some cloud coverage.

Halifax, Charlottetown, and St. John’s will all experience daily highs about 10 degrees Celsius and with a minimal chance of rain.