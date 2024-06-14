Canada

    • Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair says more help coming for Ukraine, Latvia

    Defence Minister Bill Blair, centre, speaks with Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, left, and Finland's Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen in Brussels on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Virginia Mayo / AP Photo) Defence Minister Bill Blair, centre, speaks with Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, left, and Finland's Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen in Brussels on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Virginia Mayo / AP Photo)
    OTTAWA -

    Canada's minister of defence says the federal government is committed to supporting Ukraine.

    Bill Blair is meeting with members of NATO in the Belgian capital of Brussels.

    On X, formerly known as Twitter, Blair says that the Canadian government is donating 900 drones built in Canada to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

    Additionally, Blair says in close co-ordination with allies, a Canadian-led battlegroup in Latvia is being scaled up to brigade size.

    Blair's latest announcement on Friday comes as NATO member nations continue to work to meet the group's agreed-upon target of spending two per cent of GDP on their respective militaries.

    According to NATO data, Canada was estimated to be spending 1.33 per cent of its GDP on its military budget.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14,2024.

