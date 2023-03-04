Canada's chief of the defence staff makes trip to Ukrainian capital
The Department of National Defence says Canada's top soldier has just wrapped up a visit to Ukraine's capital.
A readout released by the department on Saturday says Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre received detailed briefings while he was in Kyiv from Ukrainian officials, including from his counterpart, commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
It says he also met with Ukrainian soldiers, some of whom were trained by Canada under Operation Unifier, which trains Ukrainians in the United Kingdom and Poland.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced late last month that Canada will donate four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support Ukrainian forces in their defence against Russia's invasion, doubling the number of tanks Canada is contributing.
Ottawa will also donate an armoured recovery vehicle and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition.
Saturday's readout says Eyre observed "the tangible results of Canada's support" and discussed "how Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces can contribute to Ukraine’s future needs."
"During his engagement with General Zaluzhnyi, General Eyre reiterated the Canadian Armed Forces’ unwavering commitment to continued solidarity with Ukraine and promised to continue supporting Ukraine directly or in cooperation with Allies in Eastern Europe," the statement said, adding Eyre was moved by his meetings with soldiers.
"He was humbled and inspired by their courage, their ingenuity, and their resolve as they continue to fight valiantly for their sovereignty against Russian forces."
The statement said Eyre also met with the Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine, Larisa Galadza, to share perspectives from both Ottawa and Kyiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.
