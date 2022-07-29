Canada's ambassador to Ukraine working off-site in Kyiv due to security concerns
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the flag over the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv in May and announced it was reopening for business.
But nearly three months on, Canada's ambassador to Ukraine is not back at her old desk, and is instead working at another location in Kyiv with her staff for security reasons.
"Security concerns remain ongoing and therefore the ambassador and staff work off-site in Kyiv to ensure their safety," said Jason Kung, a Global Affairs Canada spokesman.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- U.S. prisoner swap: Who is Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout?
- How Russia spread a secret web of agents across Ukraine
Re-establishing a diplomatic presence in the capital has allowed Canada to work closely with Ukraine to support the country against Russia's illegal invasion and address problems such as food insecurity, as well as war crimes investigations, he said.
Russian forces, which invaded Ukraine in late February, launched a missile attack on the Kyiv area for the first time in weeks Thursday.
Russia fired six missiles from the Black Sea, hitting a military unit in the village of Liutizh on the outskirts of the capital, according to Oleksii Hromov, a senior Ukrainian official.
The attack ruined one building and damaged two others, he said, wounding 15 people, including civilians.
In June, Russian missiles hit a nine-storey residential building and a kindergarten compound in central Kyiv, killing one person and wounding six more, according to Ukrainian officials.
Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv in May with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Canada's ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza, announcing the embassy's reopening following a temporary closure.
Raising the Canadian flag above the Kostelna Street site, he said the ambassador would be back at her post within days.
This week the iron gates of the embassy were shut and padlocked with a sign saying it has "suspended its operations due to the security situation."
Earlier this month Canada's visa application centre in Lviv reopened for biometrics appointments to help people in Ukraine apply for visas to Canada.
However, consular and immigration services are being provided from Poland and other European countries "until further notice" Kung said.
"We continue to assess the assignment of personnel in Kyiv and look forward to gradually restoring Canada's full diplomatic presence and services, as soon as possible."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.
-- With files from The Associated Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This is hockey culture': Former players, advocates react to Hockey Canada hearings
Calls continue for a major shakeup at Hockey Canada following recent revelations around how the organization handled past claims of sexual assault.
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit
Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users.
'Grandparent scams' on the rise with more than $2.7 million lost across Canada this year
Across the country, police and fraud-prevention experts are warning Canadians to be vigilant with reports of 'grandparent scams' targeting seniors on the rise.
Condom use can be condition of sexual consent in assault cases, Supreme Court rules in B.C. case
The Supreme Court of Canada says sex with a condom is a different physical act than sex without one, and that the use of a condom can be a condition of consent under sexual assault law.
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Couple evicted by police from Toronto Airbnb in middle of night despite paying $4,500 to stay
A couple from New Zealand who spent more than $4,500 to rent an Airbnb in Toronto were evicted by police in the middle of the night after a man showed up claiming the unit was his.
-
Ontario doctor, 27, dies after collapsing during triathlon
A 27-year-old doctor who died after collapsing during a triathlon this week is being remembered as a vivacious and outgoing person with a true passion for medicine.
-
Toronto nightclub has liquor licence suspended after fatal shooting
A Toronto nightclub has had its liquor licence suspended following a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa ice cream shop ordered to shut down wholesale business
The Merry Dairy in Ottawa says it halted its wholesale operations on Thursday following a visit by an officer from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-
Supercell tornado in Madoc, Ont. area travelled 55.8 km last Sunday, researchers say
A tornado that struck an area north of Belleville, Ont. last weekend was on the ground for more than 45 minutes, covering an area of 55.8 kilometres, according to researchers.
-
COVID-19 levels remain high in Ottawa, public health says
Four new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past three days, along with six new outbreaks.
Barrie
-
Caledon police investigating serious collision on Highway 9
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 9, between Mt Wolfe Rd & Mt Pleasant Rd.
-
Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Parry Sound
A 40-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges following a traffic stop in Parry Sound on July 9.
-
Police identify pedestrian killed in Fenelon Falls collision
Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a collision in Fenelon Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Here’s what’s opened and closed in Waterloo region on Civic Monday
Here's a look at what's open and closed across the Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday on Mon., Aug. 1.
-
-
Man missing after falling into Grand River
Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who was last seen falling off his Seadoo into the Grand River Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police with the Brant County Detachment.
London
-
14 hospitals in Ontario curb services due to staff shortages
It’s going to be another long weekend, with closed emergency rooms across Midwestern Ontario.
-
Baseball Hall of Famer returns to London, Ont.
Major League baseball great Fergie Jenkins is back in London to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s London Majors game.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Vehicle travelling on city sidewalk
A strange and dangerous incident in London, Ont. was caught on camera on Monday night.
Windsor
-
Should a Windsor man convicted of animal abuse get jail time? Or house arrest?
Tyler Vassell, 31, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
-
Civic Holiday: What's open, what's closed in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
While many look for things to do to keep busy this Civic Holiday, there are a few closures across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to look out for.
-
Children on a boat without life jackets prompts safety reminder from police
OPP are reminding boaters to make sure they’re prepared for a day on the water after a man was charged for not having the proper lifejackets for those on board.
Montreal
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'We can't be afraid to talk': Young Montreal nurses call out mistreatment of Indigenous patients
A group of young nurses and their professors say they need to speak out about the mistreatment of Indigenous patients they've witnessed within Montreal's health-care system, particularly involving people experiencing homelessness.
-
Bill 96 ignores students with 'invisible' disabilities trying to obtain higher education degrees
Students with disabilities say they're worried about how Quebec's controversial language law could negatively impact their ability to pursue higher education and thrive later in life.
Atlantic
-
RCMP join effort to dismiss lawsuit of N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
The RCMP is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick.
-
Expect long waits for ambulances and in ERs this weekend, warns Nova Scotia Health
As many Nova Scotians prepare for a long weekend, Nova Scotia Health is warning residents they will likely face long wait times for ambulances and in hospital emergency rooms if they need medical care.
-
Edmundston ER was experiencing average traffic, wait times when patient died: Vitalité
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says wait times were “not above standard” and there were enough resources in the emergency department at the Edmundston hospital when a patient died there last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Armed standoff ends with detonated explosives, home going up in flames: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said they were involved in an armed standoff on Wednesday in Ebb and Flow First Nation, which ended with explosives being detonated and a home going up in flames.
-
'The horse should have won': Assiniboia Downs CEO speaks out against findings of probe into controversial race
The CEO of Assiniboia Downs is speaking out against a regulatory ruling into a race last week that went viral.
-
Human remains found at Manitoba home determined to be previous resident
Human remains that were discovered at an Oakville, Man. home at the end of 2021 have been determined to be those of a previous resident.
Calgary
-
Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail
The man accused of killing a young couple in a drunk driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.
-
Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe
A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.
-
Calgarian speaks out after puppy gets cannabis poisoning after park walk
A Calgary woman is urging others to be extra cautious while walking their dogs after her seven-month-old Bichon Shih Tzu got cannabis poisoning after a walk in a public park.
Edmonton
-
Translation error behind Pope's call for 'investigation' into residential schools: organizers
Organizers of the papal visit say the Vatican has 'clarified' part of Pope Francis's apology to residential school survivors, noting an error occurred during translation.
-
Parks Canada monitoring anthrax outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park
Parks Canada says it is monitoring an anthrax outbreak in remote areas of Wood Buffalo National Park.
-
'Extreme' fire danger in Jasper National Park
Officials in Jasper National Park are asking visitors and residents to practice caution when having campfires as the fire danger is "extreme."
Vancouver
-
Overdue travellers heading through B.C. from Yukon to Alberta found safe
A couple from Alberta who seemingly disappeared while passing through northern B.C. are safe and accounted for, Mounties said.
-
NEW
NEW | Criminal investigation launched into allegations from B.C. undercover police training course
A criminal investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct at a British Columbia police training course earlier this year, one of the province's police watchdogs confirms.
-
Events guide: How to spend B.C. Day long weekend in Vancouver
From the Pride parade to the fireworks finale, Vancouver's calendar is packed with special events if you're planning to stick around the city over the B.C. Day long weekend.
Politics
-
Conservative party says nearly 679,000 members eligible to vote for new leader
The Conservative Party of Canada has announced its finalized membership list, reporting that a total of 678,708 people will be eligible to cast a vote in the leadership race.
-
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
-
Canada's ambassador to Ukraine working off-site in Kyiv due to security concerns
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the flag over the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv in May and announced it was reopening for business. But nearly three months on, Canada's ambassador to Ukraine is not back at her old desk, and is instead working at another location in Kyiv with her staff for security reasons.
Health
-
Is it safe to travel right now? Experts weigh in on how to mitigate COVID risks on vacation
Experts say that while there's no use in postponing vacations indefinitely in the hopes of COVID-19 being eradicated, there are ways to mitigate risks while travelling, from masking indoors to filling the itinerary with more outdoor activities.
-
Montreal OB-GYN expelled for alleged sexual comments to patient in labour
An obstetrician-gynecologist in Montreal had his licence revoked after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to a patient in labour.
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
Sci-Tech
-
Auction of US$6M dinosaur skeleton prompts ethics debate among scientists
The ancient skeleton of a Gorgosaurus sold at auction for just over US$6 million. Whoever bought it -- which is currently unknown -- now also has the unusual opportunity to name it.
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
Entertainment
-
Prosecutors in Spain to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira in tax fraud trial
Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.
-
Dua Lipa speaks out for the first time since unauthorized fireworks went off at Toronto show
English pop singer Dua Lipa says she was 'shocked' and 'confused' by the unauthorized fireworks set off during her Toronto concert on Wednesday night.
-
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video
In a new video, Will Smith says he is 'deeply remorseful' about slapping Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscar's ceremony.
Business
-
Canadian economy avoids contraction in May, economists expect continued slowdown
The Canadian economy stayed flat in May, with growth slowing down as businesses continue to face supply constraints and rising interest rates, though economists say the current cycle of interest rate increases is expected to continue into the fall.
-
China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls
China's leaders effectively acknowledged the struggling economy won't hit its official 5.5 per cent growth target this year and said Thursday they will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that disrupted manufacturing and trade.
-
North American markets end July strong after a busy week of earnings, Fed decision
North American markets ended the last trading day of July on a high note, with Canada's main stock index up over 200 points and U.S. markets all in the green.
Lifestyle
-
Spain tells women: Don't worry about body image on the beach
Spain's government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing costumes: Don't be.
-
How the pandemic may have changed friendship styles
After two years of limited social gatherings, many Canadians are having more frequent meetups with friends now that many COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. But one psychologist says it is important to understand your friendship style, as it may have changed since the pandemic began.
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
Sports
-
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players
Former U.S. President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. He was part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational pro-am, put on by a breakaway league he says is creating a 'gold rush' for players.
-
Coleen Rooney victorious in 'Wagatha Christie' court battle
In a legal showdown between soccer spouses that mixed celebrity, social media and amateur sleuthing, a judge has ruled whodunnit.
-
UEFA opens investigation after Fenerbahce fans sing Vladimir Putin's name in match against Dynamo Kyiv
European soccer's governing body UEFA has opened an investigation after Fenerbahce fans were heard singing Russian President Vladimir Putin's name during a Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv.
Autos
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
-
Making the EV transition: How will governments recoup lost gas tax revenue?
As more Canadians make the transition to electric vehicles, what is less certain is how governments will recoup potentially billions in lost gas tax revenue.