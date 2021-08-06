TORONTO -- Penny Oleksiak never sought the spotlight, but winning seven Olympic swimming medals and becoming Canada’s most decorated Olympian in the process is the kind of thing that tends to draw attention.

It can be easy to forget Oleksiak is still just 21 years old, now five years removed from her explosion into the spotlight with a four-medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. But the now veteran Olympian says it has been an ongoing process to deal with the fame and expectations that have come with her success.

“After 2016, there was this kind of added pressure to everything that I was doing,” she said on CTVNews.ca’s Your Morning on Friday. “When you’re 16 it's kind of like you're still figuring things out a little bit and I think now I'm still figuring things out. But I think I have more of a confidence in myself and in my training, and I just really trust the process a little bit more now.”