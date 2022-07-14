Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers

OTTAWA -

The federal government is bringing back mandatory random testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19.

After little more than a month without the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada wrote in a statement Thursday it will be re-implementing random testing for air travellers, this time outside of airports, either at in-person appointments at specific test sites, or using virtual appointments and self-swab tests.

“As we have said all along, Canada's border measures will remain flexible and adaptable, guided by science and prudence,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in the statement. “We need to keep border testing measures in place because that is how we track importation of the COVID-19 virus, and of new variants of concern.”

“We will keep adapting our border measures to balance the need to protect Canadians while supporting our economic recovery.”

This is a breaking news update. More to come.