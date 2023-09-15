Canada provides $5M in aid to Libya after thousands killed in floods

The federal government is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, where more than 11,000 people have died after two dams collapsed and caused major flooding.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the funding in a statement Friday.

The statement adds that the aid is to "help humanitarian partners deliver immediate life-saving assistance, including emergency health, water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as shelter and non-food items, in the areas of northeastern Libya affected by the flooding."

This is on top of the US$10 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, of which Canada is a donor, that has been provided to address the crisis, the statement says.

"Canadians are saddened by the loss of life and terrible destruction caused by the flooding in Libya," Hussen said.

"Canadians believe in helping others in times of crisis, which is why the government of Canada will provide life-saving assistance on the ground in Libya."

The two dams collapsed and flooded the northeastern city of Derna following the arrival of Mediterranean Storm Daniel last weekend.

Along with the thousands killed, more than 10,000 people are still missing and presumed dead.

Libya has lacked a central government since the NATO-backed Arab Spring uprising overthrew the country's longtime autocratic ruler, Moammar Gadhafi, in 2011. The country now remains split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by different militias.

The Canadian Red Cross and Islamic Relief Canada have each launched their own Libya Floods Appeal to help those impacted by the floods. Several Canadian banks are also providing support.

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Hayatullah Amanat and The Associated Press