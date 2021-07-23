TORONTO -- A global data company is projecting that Canada will walk away from the Tokyo Olympic games with 21 medals.

In a virtual medal table, Gracenote projects that Canada will win four gold, eight silver and nine bronze medals, coming in 15th place.

Gracenote is a data and technology company that provides sports, music and video metadata to entertainment services and companies.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics hosted their opening ceremonies on Friday, after being delayed by COVID-19 last year.

Gracenote predicts that the United States, Russian Olympic Committee and China will be the top three winners at the Olympic Games this year. If these predictions are correct, it will be the seventh consecutive Summer Games win for the U.S.

Their Virtual Olympic Medal Table is forecasted using data from previous Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cups to predict which countries are most likely to win each medal.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Canada went home with 22 trips to the podium ranking in 20th place. In 1964, when the Summer Games were last held in Tokyo, Canada won four medals: one gold, two silver and one bronze.