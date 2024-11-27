Canada

    • Canada Post, union are 'too far apart' to reach a deal and end the strike: labour minister

    The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain “too far apart on critical issues” to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.

    In a post on X Wednesday, he said the special federal mediator has temporarily suspended his mediation.

     

    More details to come.

