Canada Post says normal delivery times restored for most of the country
Canada Post workers return to work after the government ordered them to end their rotating strike Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 11:33AM EST
OTTAWA- Three weeks after striking postal workers were forced back to work, Canada Post says it's caught up on most parcel delivery backlogs that had been created by rotating walkouts.
The Crown corporation says its normal holiday delivery service guarantees have been restored across most of the country, except Vancouver.
The federal government legislated an end to job action by postal workers on Nov. 27 after Canada Post complained that a backlog of parcels was reaching historic levels ahead of the crucial holiday shopping period.
At the time, Canada Post warned the backlog could take until the end of January to clear up.
Canada Post said it delivered about four million packages between last Friday and yesterday, and will likely be able to deliver items ordered online in time for Christmas.
But it also depends on where the parcels are coming from as Canada Post expects some shipments from outside Canada might only be delivered in early January.
