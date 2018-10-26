

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Vancouver and Niagara Falls, Ontario have been added to the list of cities hit by rotating postal strikes this week.

About 34-hundred members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job in Vancouver early this morning, joining Canada Post employees off the job in Niagara Falls as well as Sudbury, Ontario and Saint John, New Brunswick.

CUP-W members have been conducting rotating walkouts across the country since Monday as a special mediator tries to bring the labour dispute to an end.

Canada Post says it will work with the special mediator appointed by the federal government this week in hopes of reaching a negotiated settlement and says it remains committed to the bargaining process.

Union President Mike Palecek said yesterday that the Crown corporation needs to come to the bargaining table ready to talk about issues including health and safety, equality for rural and suburban mail carriers and job security.