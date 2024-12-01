Canada

    • Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues

    Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.

    A statement issued Sunday says the framework includes proposals to bring greater flexibility to the Canada Post delivery model and shows "movement on other key issues" in the labour dispute that's stretching into the holiday season.

    It says Canada Post officials are hoping the proposals will "reignite discussions" and the parities can work toward final agreements with the support of mediators.

    It adds that Canada Post understands the impact the national strike by members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers is having across the country, and the corporation remains committed to negotiating new collective agreements.

    The framework was presented to the union on Sunday.

    The move comes after the union filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees, saying the layoffs are an "intimidation tactic" that violates the Canada Labour Code.

    No details have been provided on the extent of the layoffs, which Canada Post has said are temporary.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2024

