Canada

    • Canada Post down eight million parcels amid strike as talk carry on over weekend

    A Canada Post delivery truck leaves their depot in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) A Canada Post delivery truck leaves their depot in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canada Post says it has seen a shortage of more than eight million parcels amid the ongoing strike that has effectively shut down the postal system for nine days compared with the same period of 2023.

    The Crown corporation said Saturday that customers have been forced to turn to competitors for their deliveries amid a work stoppage that began Nov. 15 when more than 55,000 workers across the country walked off the job.

    The strike has centred on issues including wages and contract work, as well as job security, benefits and working conditions.

    Canada Post says talks continued over the weekend with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, along with the support of a special mediator.

    It says it has offered wage increases totalling 11.5 per cent over four years and additional paid leave, while protecting the defined benefit pension and job security provisions.

    But the union has called for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years. It also wants full-time employees to deliver package shipments on weekends, while Canada Post hopes to hire contract workers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News