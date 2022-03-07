OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the "ripple effects" of Russia's invasion in Ukraine include major disruptions to the United Nations Food program.

Trudeau is in Europe this week as Canada works with allies to respond to the Ukrainian crisis.

He says the impact of that invasion goes far beyond soaring energy prices and the world has to respond.

Ukraine is one of the world's major wheat exporters and since Russia's attack global wheat prices have risen to levels not seen since 2008.

Global Affairs Canada assistant deputy minister Sandra McCardell says Canada is already making contingency plans to support countries that rely heavily on wheat exports from Ukraine.

McCardell predicts there will be "a wide range of fall out" from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including food security.

