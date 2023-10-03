Canada offers to help UN military intervention in Haiti led by Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is determining how it can best help with an international military intervention in Haiti, leaving it unclear whether this will involve a military role for Canada.
The United Nations Security Council approved a multinational force Monday to help combat violent gangs in Haiti, which Kenya has offered to lead.
Joly says she's spoken with her counterpart from Kenya as well as Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, on how Canada can be of help.
Haiti's unelected prime minister asked for an international intervention last year, and the idea has been divisive among Haitians though it is supported by the UN and Washington.
Joly notes that Ottawa has always been involved in issues pertaining to Haiti, and says she expects Canada will do more, but isn't specifying what kind of Canadian help has been offered.
Haiti has faced a profound security crisis exacerbated by brazen criminal gangs since mid-2021, leading to rampant violence, cholera outbreaks and restricted access to water, food and medical care.
Joly has issued sanctions on multiple political and economic elite in Haiti, arguing this will help lead to a consensus among political actors on how other countries can best support Haitians to find stability and eventually hold an election.
"Canada has always been involved in issues related to Haiti. We will continue to be," Joly told reporters Tuesday morning on Parliament Hill, in French.
"We want to do more. So we'll thus continue these diplomatic conversations, and I would say that we'll also continue to support solutions that are by and for Haitians."
Washington had asked Canada to lead a military intervention, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it's unclear whether such a move would lead to long-term stability, citing multiple previous interventions that he argued made Haiti even less stable.
Canada's top military general told media in March that there weren't enough armed forces available to lead such a mission.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.
WATCH LIVE Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new House of Commons Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
A New York judge indicated Tuesday that he's not embracing former- U.S. president Donald Trump's view that most claims in his civil business fraud trial are too old for court, as the defence had hoped the judge would after the trial's first day.
2 U.S. Army soldiers killed, 12 injured in crash of military transport vehicle in Alaska
Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed and 12 others injured after a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt road leading to a training area in Alaska, officials said.
BREAKING Toronto breaks temperature record amid fall heat wave
Toronto saw record-breaking heat today as the city continues to experience unseasonably warm temperatures for the start of fall.
25 stolen vehicles recovered, 2 Quebec men arrested after police bust Toronto area auto-theft operation
Two men from Quebec have been arrested and charged after police recovered 25 vehicles stolen from the Toronto area.
-
Traffic comes to a stalk on Hwy. 400 as crews clean up celery following rollover
If you’re stuck in traffic on Hwy. 400 Tuesday, the root of the problem is likely celery.
WEATHER October heatwave could break records
The first week of October could break not one but two heat records in Ottawa.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injury after hitting horse on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash on Highway 417 that involved horses that had wandered onto the highway.
Barrie man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking women with 'Nite Candy' escort business
The Barrie man found guilty earlier this year of trafficking women as part of his escort business, Nite Candy, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
-
Highway 400 closed for celery cleanup after truck rollover
A massive cleanup is underway on Highway 400 after a truck hauling celery overturned in Aurora, spilling the stalks across the roadway.
-
Driver airlifted to trauma centre after rolling vehicle in Kawartha Lakes
One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Kawartha Lakes.
Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
People living in a Kitchener neighbourhood may get a visit from police Tuesday.
-
Kitchener auto parts plant adding new assembly line, 27 jobs
A new assembly line at auto parts manufacturer PWO Canada’s Kitchener facility will create 27 new, good paying jobs, the Ontario government says.
-
Hockey Canada’s Rivalry Series to make a stop in Kitchener
Canadian hockey fans will get a chance to watch the national women’s team face off against team USA in four cities, including Kitchener.
Double fatal crash near Sarnia
Two people have died and one person is injured following a multi-vehicle rash on Highway 402 near Sarnia.
-
Do you recognize this person?
Police in Sarnia are investigating a robbery that happened at the Circle K at 400 Exmouth St. near Capel Street.
-
Serious injuries reported after stabbing in Sarnia
According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Euphemia Street on Tuesday morning.
-
United Way of Chatham-Kent launches civil action against former employee
United Way of Chatham-Kent is launching a civil action against a former employee regarding an alleged misappropriation of funds, according to a news release.
-
OPP reminding drivers of fines for failing to stop for school buses
Essex County OPP are reminding drivers that failing to stop for school buses puts children’s lives in danger and can result in a fine.
Montreal to construct more parks, 'sponge' roads to withstand rain
Over the next two years, the City of Montreal says it plans to construct almost 30 parks and 400 "sponge" pavements to make them more resistant to heavy rainfall.
-
WEATHER Record-breaking hot temperatures expected in Montreal
After a two-week stretch of sunny, dry weather, with above-average temperatures, Montreal is expecting to see record-breaking heat over the next three days.
-
PQ thanks voters after taking Jean-Talon from CAQ in byelection
It was a short night for newly elected Parti Québécois member Pascal Paradis, who was up and about early thanking constituents in the provincial riding of Jean-Talon for electing him as their new representative.
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
-
Nova Scotia makes high-dose flu vaccine free for seniors
The province of Nova Scotia has announced it is making the high-dose flu vaccine free for residents 65 years of age and older.
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
'We are dead inside': Winnipeg mother of 3 lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by an alleged drunk driver last week.
-
What you need to know to vote in the Manitoba provincial election
Manitobans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on the province’s next MLAs and premier.
Do you feel happy living in Calgary? Quality of life report suggests many do
A new report suggests that despite high inflation, volatile energy prices and a competitive housing market, Calgarians are happier than they've been in recent years.
-
Calgary home sales jump 29 per cent in September, hitting record high
The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 2,441 home sales in September, setting a record high last month.
-
Witnesses sought after 68-year-old woman struck by vehicle and killed in Olds, Alta.
A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in the town of Olds this past Saturday.
Southeast Edmonton area closed after fatal crash involving pedestrian
A fatal crash in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning involved a pedestrian, police have confirmed.
-
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Regimental funeral for slain B.C. RCMP officer to take place Wednesday
Mourners will gather in Langley, B.C., Wednesday for a regimental funeral procession, memorial service and final salute to honour an RCMP officer who was killed in the line of duty last month.
-
Paralyzed varsity quarterback makes emotional return to Vancouver field
Two months after varsity quarterback Gavin Kamoschinski broke his neck, the 17-year-old returned to the football field Saturday to inspire his teammates.
-
Hundreds of eagles set to converge on B.C. landfill during fall
Fall and winter are some of the busiest months for a raptor rescue operation in Delta, B.C., as it prepares for the annual migration of eagles scavenging at the Metro Vancouver landfill.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
Ontario Pharmacists Association says ability to prescribe birth control should be next
Pharmacists in Ontario can now diagnose and treat 19 common ailments but they still can't prescribe birth control or emergency contraception.
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.
Jury selection begins in trial of fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried
Jury selection began Tuesday in the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after a prosecutor revealed that no discussions about a potential plea agreement took place in the 10 months since the cryptocurrency executive was arrested and brought to the United States.
-
Stock market today: Unrelenting rise in Treasury yields drags Wall Street lower
Wall Street is sinking again under the weight of higher yields in the bond market.
-
WestJet temporarily suspends flights between Toronto and Montreal
Travellers flying between Toronto and Montreal now have one less option for the winter after WestJet temporarily removed service between the two cities.
Order a bagel and schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you'll be fed an original piece of art
"Feltz Bagels," the latest installation from British artist Lucy Sparrow, uses approximately 30,000 pieces of felt to recreate the look and feel of the authentic Jewish bagel shops prominent in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.
-
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
-
Study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
The younger and more comfortable in new technology is, the more likely they are to be addicted to the internet, according to a new study.
Plans to accommodate transgender swimmers at a World Cup meet scrapped because of lack of entries
Plans for the first "open category" swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors at a World Cup this weekend have been scrapped because of a lack of entries.
-
Mavs and Timberwolves play in Abu Dhabi as Gulf region's influence with the NBA grows
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves play Thursday in the first of two preseason games in the United Arab Emirates capital, but most of the real action is taking place off the court.
-
Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in his Women's World Cup kiss case
FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales when its disciplinary committee suspended the now-ousted Spanish soccer president, the sport's governing body said in a written verdict explaining the decision.
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.