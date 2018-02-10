Canada 'must do better': Justice Minister reacts to Gerald Stanley verdict
Published Saturday, February 10, 2018
BATTLEFORD, Sask. - Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says Canada "can and must do better" after a white farmer was acquitted in the shooting death of a young Indigenous man.
A reportedly all-white jury in Battleford, Saskatchewan deliberated 13 hours before finding 56-year-old Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder in the 2016 death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie from the Red Pheasant First Nation.
Last night's verdict sparked a firestorm of criticism from First Nations groups across Canada with the band's chief calling the ruling "absolutely perverse."
Wilson-Raybould tweeted her sympathy for Boushie's family, adding that she is "committed to working everyday to ensure justice for all Canadians."
Boushie's family had expressed concern from the start that the deck was stacked against them, and Bouchie's uncle Alvin Baptiste called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to give Indigenous people justice.
Trudeau tweeted that he couldn't imagine the grief and sorrow the Boushie family was feeling while Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott said the government has to do more to improve justice and fairness for Indigenous Canadians.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe posted on Facebook urging people to be "measured" in their response to the verdict.
The head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations held a late night news conference, telling reporters Wilson-Raybould is going to sit down with the Bouchie family to make some serious, positive change to meet the recommendations of the family.
