OTTAWA -- Canada's public health chief says hospitals should not throw away used masks and other protective equipment because experts are looking to see if they can be disinfected and reused.

Dr. Theresa Tam says protecting health care workers is one of her top priorities in the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says there is work underway looking for the best science that can be used to decontaminate used masks and other equipment.

She says there are companies in Canada with the capacity to do so if the science can be proven.

But she says there is also a signal going to provinces and territories that certain things shouldn't be thrown away right now so when the science is in place it can be applied immediately.

Tam says disinfecting used equipment is "one of the most worthwhile pursuits" when it comes to personal protective equipment.