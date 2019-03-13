

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Transport Minister Marc Garneau is grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes in Canada over safety concerns arising from the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed all on board, including 18 Canadians.

Garneau says the decision to ground the plane was made after a review of the evidence about the aircraft.

Garneau has faced a dilemma over the aircraft that has been ordered out of the skies for the time being by the European Union, China, New Zealand, and Australia, among other countries.

Canada and the United States had been notable outliers as more and more jurisdictions have restricted the use of the planes.

Sunwing Airlines said late Tuesday that it was temporarily grounding its four Max 8 aircraft, and the union representing Air Canada flight attendants voiced concerns about its members flying on the planes.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed Sunday morning just after takeoff outside Addis Ababa and all 157 people on board died, the second crash of a Max 8 in six months.